The Covid surge that's putting people in isolation for Christmas Day

If the weather plays its part, eating Christmas dinner outside might help ward off Covid-19.

Hundreds of households across Taranaki will be spending Christmas Day in self-isolation as reported Covid cases surge around the country.

There are more than 850 reported cases of the virus in the region, almost double the number from last month.

The surge in case numbers is expected to peak this week but the real infection rate could be as much as double that reported.

Earlier this week, Crown science agency ESR was reported as estimating that for the week ending December 11 just over half of all cases were being reported.

New Plymouth teacher Helen Rilkoff did report her positive test and will be isolating at home by herself on Christmas Day to avoid potentially spreading the virus to vulnerable family members.

“While there are definitely some perks to having to isolate in my bedroom, my main concern is the kids.” she said.

“I don't want them getting sick and I really don't want them to miss out on Christmas day with lots of their extended family in town.”

For those getting together with friends and family over Christmas, Te Whatu Ora Taranaki recommends eating outside or, if inside, keeping windows or doors open to keep the area ventilated.

The weather forecast for the region for the next three days is mainly fine in the afternoon, with temperatures starting to climb towards 25C after the weekend.

As well as the usual summer messages such as slip, slap, slop on the sunscreen, and swim between the flags, this year wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces, regular handwashing and cough etiquette are being added to the list to help keep the virus at bay.

Health authorities are also recommending people stock up on rapid antigen tests whether they were travelling or expecting friends and whānau to visit.

So far, 50,275 people in Taranaki are reported have recovered from Covid since the pandemic began and 83 have died, while the number of patients in Taranaki Base Hospital with Covid has increased from two to seven this week.

But it’s not just Covid that’s causing health issues.

Supplied Dr Alex Bray says EDs in Taranaki are seeing around 120 patients a day.

Taranaki emergency departments are seeing on average 120 patients a day, which is really high for this time of year, Te Whatu Ora Taranaki clinical director for emergency medicine Dr Alex Bray said.

Despite the surge in patients, Bray said the emergency departments in New Plymouth and Hāwera were function well in treating “treat life and limb threatening injuries and illnesses 24 hours a day, seven days a week”.

But because of patient numbers, those with minor injuries or illness could be facing very long wait times he said.

“We really want everyone to have a safe-as-summer holiday – and that can start with knowing what alternatives are available to our ED. This keeps our emergency departments free to treat people with emergencies.”

People with a medical emergency that is life-threatening, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, or severe bleeding and pain, should call 111 immediately or go directly to the nearest ED.

But for issues such as bladder infections, eye infections, minor cuts and grazes, coughs and colds, emergency contraceptives, a pharmacist can help, Bray said.