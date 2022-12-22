Primo connecting rural Taranaki with fibre

The Boars Head site next to the Kaitake Range has been upgraded by installing a fibre optic cable.

A Taranaki broadband provider has connected its first customer to its new fibre network.

Primo started offering rural broadband in the region 14 years ago but the connection to its rural fibre network this week is a first for the firm.

Primo founder Matt Harrison said fibre helped equalise things in terms of broadband options for rural users.

“Wireless internet will remain the only option for some people in remote areas, but in starting to set up our own fibre network we will be able to offer a number of users the option of switching ove

The company’s wireless network Harrison said switching existing customers over to fibre as it becomes available would also free up capacity on its wireless network, which reaches 4500 rural users from Mt Messenger to Pātea and Whangamōmona in Taranaki.

In this first run of fibre, Primo is making use of government funding as part of the Rural Capacity Upgrades (RCU) programme to upgrade the key Boarshead site at the top of Weld Rd, which reaches around coastal Taranaki.

Running the fibre to Boars Head increases the wireless network’s data capacity and has also made the fibre connections to nearby properties possible.

Harrison said it was only the start of its fibre network and the company was building up capacity to do more in 2023.

“Laying fibre optic cable isn’t cheap, but we know it is a key infrastructure for everyone so we are keen to do as much as we can.”

Primo installer Brook Ngatai said the speeds at the site were crazy, in a very good way, with nearly 1 gigabit download and 500-megabit upload speeds showing.