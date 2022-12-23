Christmas or Marxist? The cathedral artwork that's got people talking

Christmassy or Marxist? Everyone has a different opinion to the art outside the Taranaki Cathedral of St Mary.

It’s not your usual Christian Christmas message. It doesn’t mention peace on earth. There are no mangers, wise men or very large stars.

Instead, the large artwork in the grounds of Taranaki Cathedral, in New Plymouth, features someone with their fist raised, standing on a skull and a snake.

The words read Cast Down The Mighty, Send The Rich Away and in more obscured lettering Lift the Lowly, Fill the Hungry.

And it has got people all riled up.

READ MORE:

* Whare to bring 'redemption, healing' to Taranaki Cathedral site

* Taranaki Cathedral's journey to reconciliation continues despite Covid, cost increases



Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka has been surprised at the reaction.

He has never had a social media post, like the one featuring the artwork, go so viral before with 1000 comments. There are 100 on another post featuring the work.

Some people’s reaction is to say the art is not Christmassy, is not from the bible, is Marxist.

But it is “verbatim” from the book of Luke, Ruka said.

The King James Version of Luke 1:52-53 reads: “He has put down the mighty from their thrones, And exalted the lowly. He has filled the hungry with good things, And the rich He has sent away empty.”

“The art was a massive challenge to me. That’s why I put it up. I’m rich, I have running water... I’m in a position of privilege,” Ruka said.

And he’s trying to raise $20 million for upgrading the cathedral, so wonders if it was wise to put this up and maybe alienate the people he needs to donate.

“It is to challenge people about the real meaning of the life of Ihu Karaiti, Jesus Christ. People interpret Christmas as baby Jesus or Coca Cola’s Santa, but what is the message of the life of baby Jesus? It’s not just the rich, all are welcome at the table.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka was surprised at the reaction to the artwork put up outside the cathedral. (File photo)

Ruka asks what are the rich doing with their wealth, what are the mighty doing with their power?

A lot of people thought the sign was Marxist, he said.

“What opinions reveal is what is going on in the brain. If people see it as Marxist they have quite a negative reaction to communism or socialist opinions.”

Art has a hidden meaning. It has layers of meaning. Everyone has their own opinion of what it means, he said.

The artwork is the artist, Ben Wildflower Art, giving his interpretation.

And Ruka’s Christmas Eve message will mention peace on earth and goodwill to all, he said.