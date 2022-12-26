Man dies after suffering serious burns in car fire in North Taranaki

Mokau Rd SH3 runs from Urenui in Taranaki to Mokau in Waikato. (File photo)

A man has died at Waikato Hospital following a car fire in Taranaki on Monday morning.

The man was airlifted to hospital with serious burns following the fire on State Highway 3 Mokau Rd in North Taranaki.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at 7.20am on December 26.

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw a white Nissan Navara travelling north on State Highway 3, between Bell Block and Mimi, about 6.30 to 7.20am.

Enquiries were ongoing to establish how the car fire started, police said.

Formal identification processes were underway.

Those with information were asked to call Police on 105 or fill out an online form using the file number 221226/0900.

SH3 had been closed for a period following the fire.