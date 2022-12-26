Homicide investigation launched into woman's death at scene of motorway crash ... read more

Man dies following car fire in North Taranaki

14:19, Dec 26 2022
Mokau Rd SH3 runs from Urenui in Taranaki to Mokau in Waikato. (File photo)
A man has died at Waikato Hospital following a car fire in Taranaki on Monday morning.

The man was airlifted to hospital with serious burns following the fire on State Highway 3 Mokau Rd in North Taranaki.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at 7.20am.

At 2pm on Monday police issued a press release stating the man had died a short time ago.

Enquiries were ongoing to establish how the car fire started.

SH3 had been closed for a period following the fire and police had asked people to delay travel or take alternative routes where possible.

 
Taranaki Daily News