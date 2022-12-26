One person critically injured in Taranaki after car caught fire on SH3

One person was critically injured on SH3 in Taranaki after their car caught on fire at 7:20 on Monday morning.

One person with serious burns was airlifted to Waikato Hospital after their vehicle caught on fire on State Highway 3 in the Mimi Rd area.

Two fire vehicles were dispatched to the north Taranaki area, but no cause has been determined yet, a fire and emergency spokesperson said.

The vehicle was fully involved and emergency services were called to the scene at 7.20am on Monday morning.

A fire and emergency investigator will start examining the possible causes that started the fire on Monday afternoon.

State Highway 3 remained closed and motorists were asked to delay travel or take alternative routes where possible, a police spokesperson said.

More to come.