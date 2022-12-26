One person critically injured in Taranaki after car caught fire on SH3
One person with serious burns was airlifted to Waikato Hospital after their vehicle caught on fire on State Highway 3 in the Mimi Rd area.
Two fire vehicles were dispatched to the north Taranaki area, but no cause has been determined yet, a fire and emergency spokesperson said.
The vehicle was fully involved and emergency services were called to the scene at 7.20am on Monday morning.
A fire and emergency investigator will start examining the possible causes that started the fire on Monday afternoon.
State Highway 3 remained closed and motorists were asked to delay travel or take alternative routes where possible, a police spokesperson said.
More to come.