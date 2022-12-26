Urenui Beach Camp proves popular with big Boxing Day crowd

The Parangi whÄnau; Mandy, Te Keepa, 9, Rehia, 7, and Kani are staying at Urenui Beach Camp for six nights and got set up on the sand early on Boxing Day.

Spending Boxing Day at one of Taranaki’s popular summer beach haunts was just the ticket for families looking for their fill of sun, sand and surf.

By Tuesday, sites at the Urenui Beach Camp will be fully booked until about January 14, bar a few spaces here and there.

One of the lucky whānau to nab a spot ahead of time, was the Parangi family-of-four, who planned to stay at Urenui for six nights.

Mandy and Kani Parangi, along with sons Te Keepa, 9, and Rehia, 7, were out in the sand under the umbrella, and in their togs by 10.30am on Monday.

READ MORE:

* World famous in New Zealand: Tongaporutu, North Taranaki

* Winter at the beach: When summer boomtowns go quiet

* Public encouraged to help protect little blue penguins in Taranaki



“We thought we’d get out of the house and do something different,” Mandy said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Bach neighbours Robyn Cooper, Perry and Bernie O’Carroll spent a bit of Boxing Day catching up.

The Urenui Beach Camp is one of Taranaki’s most popular camping and baching spots with generations of families holidaying there for decades.

Waitara’s Robyn Cooper was using Boxing Day to settle in at her bach, catching up with neighbours Perry and Bernie O’Carroll.

With a bird’s eye view of the comings and going from the campground, Cooper expected it to be at capacity in the coming days, and she intended to enjoy every minute she could there, before she was called back to work.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Emjay Harnett, 5, used Boxing Day to test out his new bike at Urenui beach, where he is staying with brother Declyn Taylor, 9, and other family.

Hayley and Mike Durrant, along with daughter Taylah were just visiting Urenui for the day from their hometown of Inglewood.

They chose the beach destination because of its “family-friendly” nature, Hayley said.

It was a point her mother Donna Campbell agreed with, as she was full of praise for what it offered visitors.

“It’s a lovely spot. There is a bit of something for everybody.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Cherie Luxton, who is visiting Taranaki over the Christmas break from Auckland, pulls along niece Frankie Luxton, 4, for a bit of fun in the sun at Urenui beach on Boxing Day.

Along with beachgoers, boaties were out in force in the region’s waters, while plenty of people took up the opportunity to hit the Coastal Walkway for a Boxing Day bike ride or walk.

The MetService website has forecast the continuation of the glorious spell of weather around Taranaki Maunga for the rest of the week.

In New Plymouth, the sun will be on show, with Tuesday and Friday on track to be the hottest days of the week, with 26 degrees Celsius.

While sunshine will be no stranger in South Taranaki either, the temperatures will be a touch cooler, with a high of 23C predicted on Thursday.