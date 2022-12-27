Taranaki roading police kept busy after multiple Boxing Day call-outs, including fatal car fire

Police were kept busy on Taranaki roads on Boxing Day, with the most serious incident involving a fatality after a car fire. (File photo)

Police are seeking witnesses who saw a white Nissan Navara travelling in north Taranaki on Boxing Day before a fatal car fire which claimed a life.

The car fire was reported on Monday about 7.20am on State Highway 3/Mokau Rd, but sightings of the vehicle travelling from Bell Block to Mimi from 6.30am were being sought by investigators.

Formal identification procedures were underway to identify the victim, while the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Meanwhile, two people were seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash on Junction Rd, at Burgess Park near New Plymouth on Monday night.

Emergency services responded about 11.50pm to the crash, which blocked the road for a short period, a police media spokesperson said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Two people were taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the outskirts of New Plymouth on Monday night. (File photo)

Two people were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Earlier in the evening, at 9.50pm, police and fire attended a minor traffic crash in Marfell, between Seaview Rd and Cook St. No injuries were reported.

A two-car crash was also reported at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Waitotara Valley Rd in Waitotara, south of Waverley, about 5.40pm.

Anyone with information about the fatal car fire can contact police on 105 and use the reference number 221226/0900.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.