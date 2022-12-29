Bowl of Brooklands takes centre stage as summer gig schedule gets underway

UK reggae group UB40 will kick-start a summer of gigs to be held at New Plymouth’s premier Bowl of Brooklands venue. (File photo)

The sun is set to shine down on New Plymouth’s premier Bowls of Brooklands venue on Friday, which marks the beginning of a series of gigs there over summer.

Starting in the afternoon of December 30, A Summer’s Day Live features UK reggae band UB40, with a lineup which includes founding members Robin Campbell, Jimmy Brown, Earl Falconer and Norman Lamont Hassan and lead singer Matt Doyle.

The supports acts are Kiwi rock band Dragon and Jefferson Starship, who hail from the United States.

The weather is set to come to the party too, with fine weather, accompanied by southeasterlies, forecast for Friday, with a high of 26 degrees Celsius.

GRANT MATTHEW/STUFF/Stuff The Bowl of Brooklands has played host to some epic concerts in the past, including the Cat Stevens show in 2017. (File photo)

Entry to the venue is via Brooklands Drive or through the racecourse, and gates open at 4pm for those who added early entry to their ticket, or 30 minutes later for other punters.

Dragon is set to take to the stage at 5.30pm for a 60-minute set, following by Jefferson Starship at 7pm. UB40 will follow at 8.30pm, and will play until about 10pm.

Super Smash cricket action featuring the Central Hinds and Stags teams, is also on at Pukekura Park on Friday, so New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) gave a prior heads up that the area will be busy.

To ensure safety for all, the road will be closed between Victoria Rd and Kaimata St from 3pm to 11.30pm on Friday, NPDC said.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Womad will celebrate its 20th anniversary when the three-day festival takes over the Bowl of Brooklands venue in March. (File photo)

In other advice provided from NPDC to UB40 concertgoers, it said people can take their own picnic food, but items being taken into the venue must fit into a bag smaller than A4 size.

Clear, and sealed, water bottles, up to 750ml, are also acceptable.

However, camping chairs, umbrellas, BYO alcohol, professional cameras and recording devices are on the banned list.

On January 6, Australian alternative rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will be next up on the bill at the Bowl of Brooklands, with support from Greenbathing, Half Hexagon and Carnivorous Plant Society.

Neil Fenwick, NPDC head of major events, said ticket sales for the December 30 and January 6 concerts had been “steady” but gate sales would also be available.

From March 17 to 19, the Womad festival will take over the venue, marking its 20th anniversary with a line-up which includes Sampa The Great, Deva Mahal, and Fly My Pretties.