Pukekura Park's NYE party one of the ways to farewell 2022 in Taranaki

The silent disco makes a silent return at the Light Up the Night New Year's Eve party at Pukekura Park on December 31. (File photo)

The return of the popular New Year’s Eve party at New Plymouth’s picturesque Pukekura Park is likely to attract a huge crowd of people and families alike keen to boogie their way into 2023.

Light up the Night, which is part of the New Plymouth District Council-run TSB Festival of Lights, has something to appeal to all ages.

Entertainment for the children kicks off at 6pm in the form of the Mr Fungus comedy show, full of mime and juggling.

The silent disco, which involves wireless headphones, follows from 7pm, before the child-friendly New Year’s Eve countdown begins at 8pm, along with a parade around the lake.

Live music designed to keep the adults entertained starts at 7pm, with Polish DJ Gorny on the decks, followed by rhythm and blues artists Betsy and the Reckless, three-piece band Kita and Sweet Mix Kids, who have previously toured or played private parties for the likes of Adele, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay.

Stuff The 2020 New Year's Eve party at Pukekura Park was popular, with big crowds expected this year too. (File photo)

Electro dance pop artist Frau Knotz will play from 8pm-9pm on the Fred Parker Lawn stage, followed by a 1.5 hour bass-heavy house and techno set by Che & the Revolution.

Earlier in the day, those looking for a sporting fix on the final day of 2022 can head to Pukekura Park, for the Dream11 Super Smash T20 cricket action, where the Central Hinds and Stags teams take on their Northern Districts counterparts from 10am.

Back in the central city, New Year’s Eve night time celebrations include DJ Kritikl playing at Crowded House and The Tall Poppies taking to the stage at the New Plymouth Club.

In Oakura, Jojo Rabbit will provide the closing soundtrack to 2022 at Butlers Reef, while live music is also on offer at the South Taranaki Club in Hāwera.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Paris Plage, at New Plymouth's East End Reserve will host an afternoon full of music on New Year's Day. (File photo)

The popular beach camp spots in Urenui, Oakura and Opunake will likely be teeming with people meeting up to celebrate the final day of the year too.

For those looking for a way to mark the first day of 2023, the family-friendly New Year’s Day Beach Fest, will feature a line-up of Taranaki musical talent at Paris Plage, at the East End Reserve, on Sunday from 2pm-9pm.

The Seaside Market at Ngāmotu Beach is also on from 10am until 4pm.