Fish feel the bite as fine weather sees boaties out in force in Taranaki

Landon Mottram, 10, and Shay Coomey, 14, weren’t having much luck spear fishing off the lee breakwater at Port Taranaki on Tuesday

While hundreds of boaties have taken advantage of the fine settled weather to motor out for a fish, Shay Coomey, 14, and Landon Mottram, 10 tried their luck with a spear off the lee breakwater at Port Taranaki.

Despite the near perfect conditions this week the lads weren’t having much luck at finding anything.

“There’s little schools of fish. Nothing worth spearing in the shallows,” said Shay, before mentioning that Landon “claimed” to have seen a butterfish.

“It was black with orange dots,” said Landon confidently, which is sort of what butterfish do look like.

The boys were just two of hundreds of people to have hit the lee breakwater over the holiday break to try their luck. At Port Taranaki dozens of boaties have been trying theirs each day, too.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth boaties have been taking advantage of the settled weather to get out on the water.

Those not arriving early enough have faced a queue of more than an hour for their turn at the boat ramp and the irritation of having to park their trailer down by Ngamotu Beach.

Despite all the lines in the water a number of boaties approached on Wednesday were reluctant to share their good fortune, or lack of it, claiming an unsuccessful foray.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The New Plymouth boat ramp has been busy over the holiday break.

A former fisherman watching the boats come in said it didn’t look like anyone had been having much luck.

“I said to a guy just now, I said did you have a good day. ‘Well yeah I did,” he said, ‘but we’re having toast and Marmite for tea’.”

New Plymouth Sport Fishing and Underwater Club president Ian Steele said snapper were around in good numbers but their size had dropped and they had been difficult to find.

“The pelagic species are starting to arrive. There were some albacore tuna in early December but these have now made way for numbers of skipjack tuna that have arrived from tropical waters,” he said in a text message from his boat.

“Marlin will soon be in our waters. Raglan and Kawhia have seen striped marlin caught already this month and Kawhia even weighed a short bill spearfish - very rare in our waters.”

The situation hasn’t been quite as easy at the Opunake Boat and Underwater Club where strong winds have kept most boats in the shed for the holiday period.

Club commodore Simon Foley said there were generally about 30 days when club members could launch at the club’s ramp.

“There may have been a few who went out Boxing Day. But when you do get out there are plenty of fish around,” he said.

For those keen on a bit of competition there are two comps on in the next week. The Urenui Boat Club has its annual OMV Open Classic on Wednesday, January 4, and the New Plymouth Sportfishing and Underwater Club has a fishing competition on Saturday, January 7.