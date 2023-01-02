The near 50-year friendship forged on the first day of primary school

Mary Kleinsman-Powell, Cheryl Soffe and Lisa Gibson sit on the buddy bench at St Joseph's School in Waitara, the place they first became friends as new entrants in 1973.

Almost 50 years on from their first day of school, a trio of women who became friends at age 5 got a chance to visit the school where their close bond was first forged.

On Friday, Lisa Gibson (née King), Mary Kleinsman-Powell and Cheryl Soffe (née Thurlow) were given a special tour of the classrooms and grounds of their old stomping ground – St Joseph’s School in Waitara.

Brisbane-based Gibson described it as a “once in a lifetime” for her.

“It probably won’t happen again.”

With some of the core group of 10 friends, who all started school in 1973, now based overseas, the chance to get together in person was fleeting, but social media filled the gap when face-to-face meetings weren’t possible.

Over the decades, they have celebrated the highs and lows of life, including attending each other’s weddings as well as funerals of family members.

“We have such a bond,” Kleinsman-Powell said.

Deena Coster/Stuff Lisa Gibson, Cheryl Soffe and Mary Kleinsman-Powell pore over some old school photos during their visit to St Joseph's School in Waitara.

Memories shared during the school visit included how they used to practice their dance routine on the steps at lunchtime, squeeze into the school hall to sing hymns, as well as trying to work out who played Joseph in the school’s nativity play one year.

Gibson said the tour of the school felt just like old times.

“It’s like we’ve never been apart.”

Deena Coster/Stuff Some of the photos from the trio's old school days at St Joseph's School in Waitara.

Gibson said St Joseph’s had played such an important part in her life.

As well as being educated there, along with her three brothers, her mother Mary King taught at the school for 19 years, and she got married at the neighbouring church which bears the same name.

“This school has so many ties for all of us.”

Another thread which binds them to the school is that all three now have careers in education.

Stuff Long-serving St Joseph's Waitara school principal Moya Christophers retired at the end of the 2022 school year. (File photo)

Gibson provides an after-school care service, Soffe is a teacher-aide at St Pius X School and Kleinsman-Powell has been newly appointed as the principal at St Joseph’s School in New Plymouth, taking up the job in term one of 2023.

Meanwhile, at the end of the 2022 school year, St Joseph’s Waitara farewelled its long-serving principal Moya Christophers, who retired.

Rachael Gibbons has been appointed as her replacement.