South Taranaki campground death not being treated as homicide

The Pātea Dam campsite is popular over summer. (File photo)

A person was found dead in the toilets of a South Taranaki campground in the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

Fire and Emergency NZ and St John were called to the popular Pātea Dam campground about 1.10am on Saturday, and police were subsequently called, about 2.30am.

On Saturday, a police spokesperson said they were treating the death as unexplained.

No further details were available on Monday, but Sergeant Andrew Stilton of the Hāwera police said the death was not being treated as a homicide.