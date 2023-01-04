Two die in Taranaki base hospital with Covid-19 over Christmas break

Two people died with Covid-19 in Taranaki base hospital over the holiday break, while two remain in intensive care. (File photo)

Two people died in hospital with Covid-19 in Taranaki over the Christmas period, while two more are in the intensive care unit with the virus.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki interim chief operating officer Wendy Langlands said, in a statement, while the numbers of hospitalisations connected to Covid-19 were in line with its forecasting for the festive period, it continued to have a “deadly impact”.

She said the total number of people hospitalised in the holiday break to January 3 peaked at 12, with eight people still receiving inpatient care.

Prior to Christmas Day, seven people had been in hospital, receiving treatment for the virus.

As of January 4, there were 573 active cases in Taranaki, while 51,892 people had recovered from the virus.

The two recent deaths take the region’s total fatality rate connected to Covid-19 to 85.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported there had been 22,770 new cases of Covid-19 across the country in the final week of 2022.

Tom Lee/Stuff With Covid-19 still circulating in the community Taranaki’s interim health boss Wendy Langlands is encouraging people to be up-to-date with their vaccinations. (File photo)

The rolling average across the seven-day period was 3246 cases, down from 4565 the week before.

Across Aotearoa New Zealand, 2,094,354 people have been recorded as having the virus, with 106,320 of those cases caused by reinfection.

Langlands said one way to keep safe from the circulating virus was to ensure people were up-to-date with their vaccinations, including booster shots.

She also encouraged people to have a plan in place should they test positive for Covid-19 while they are away on holiday.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Taranaki base hospital emergency department dealt with an all-time high number of patients on Tuesday. (File photo)

Meanwhile, there had been record numbers turning up to the Taranaki base hospital’s emergency department on Tuesday, with 150 patients recorded, which Langlands described was an “all-time high”.

She said the high demand resulted in long waits for people, many of which had “minor conditions”.

The influx of visitors to the region and the fact many GP practices were closed over the holiday break had put “significant pressure” on the emergency departments in New Plymouth and Hāwera, Langlands said.

Healthline, which can be accessed on 0800 611 116, was available for free medical advice regarding minor ailments, while pharmacies were also a useful port of call for treatment ideas for common health complaints, she said.