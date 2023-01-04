Beach fire call-outs keep north Taranaki firefighters busy in New Year

Beach fires, like this one at New Plymouth’s Fitzroy beach in early 2022, are banned in the New Plymouth district. (File photo)

Bonfires and blazes near the beach have kept north Taranaki firefighters busy during the New Year.

Since the start of 2023, fire crews have responded to at least three incidents of fires at, or near, beaches in the New Plymouth district – two in Fitzroy and one at Waitara.

The latest was an unattended bonfire at Fitzroy beach, near the holiday park, which was discovered by police about 1.15am on Wednesday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) central shift communications manager Murray Dunbar said.

The bonfire was about 4 metres by 3m in size and took about 25 minutes to put out, he said.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Recreational outdoor fires are allowed in an open fire season, which currently applies in Taranaki, but the public can do their part to keep them safe. (File photo)

It was near the same location a fire crew was sent on January 1, at 11am, where a large log fire on the beach had to be extinguished.

Later on New Year’s Day, at a property near the beach front adjacent to Waitara’s Marine Park, firefighters were called to a controlled burn-off, after a call was made to emergency services about 8pm.

It was left in the hands of the property owner to manage, Dunbar said.

Small fires on the beach at Waitara have also been witnessed in recent days.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The beach has been a popular spot for holidaymakers during the festive season. (File photo)

On December 29, a helicopter was needed, along with a 25-strong ground crew of firefighters, to tackle a bonfire on a rural Hurleyville property, near Pātea, after it got out of control.

Hot and sunny weather has seen people flock to the beaches around Taranaki, and the rest of the country over the Christmas/New Year holiday period.

Dunbar said bonfire related call-outs were nothing unusual at this time of year, including at other holiday hotspots in the central region, like Waikanae, Paraparaumu and Napier.

While it was currently an open fire season in Taranaki, which meant a permit was not required to light a recreational outdoor fire, the FENZ website outlined a series of guidelines to follow, which Dunbar encouraged people to follow.

Charlotte Curd/Stuff According to the New Plymouth District Council website, beach fires or blazes on reserves, are banned within its boundaries. (File photo)

In the case of bonfires, location was key, and needed to be 10m to 30m downwind from hedges, or anything thing else which could catch alight.

Checking weather conditions was also paramount, and someone needed to keep a watch on the fire to ensure it remained under control, and did not grow more than 2m high and 3m wide.

According to the New Plymouth District Council website, beach fires or blazes on reserves, are banned within its boundaries.

Outdoor fires, like backyard braziers or hāngī are allowed, however, burning household rubbish or green waste on sections less than 5000m2 is off-limits in urban areas.

Most homes in the New Plymouth district are on sections of less than 1000m2.