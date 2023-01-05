Rural primary schools in Taranaki receive thousands in donations as part of a support programme

Auroa School principal Jarad Chittenden said the $8000 donation from the Sponsor a School Programme will be used to fund new covers for the swimming pool.

A rural Taranaki primary school will be buying new swimming pool covers after a donation from a Sponsor a School programme.

Rural Taranaki schools have received donations as part of the programme started by ANZCO in 2011, which has contributed more than $1.3m to schools since then.

Auroa School was one of the primary schools to benefit, getting $8000 from the ANZCO Foods programme.

Principal Jarad Chittenden said the money will be used to fund new covers for the swimming pool.

“The school pool gets a huge amount of use in the summer season and a new cover will make a difference to swimmers," he said.

ANZCO Foods head of livestock Shannon Parnham said the company worked with local dairy farming families who nominate over 100 rural primary schools across the country to receive a donation.

“We always get a buzz to see how the schools use the funding as each school makes their own decisions regarding how the money will be spent.

“This year funds were used to purchase things like sunshade gazebos, swimming pool covers, playground safety bark and to refurbish swimming pool changing rooms.

“We hear from the schools that many of the projects funded are used by the wider rural community during summer months, so the sponsorship also benefits a wider group than school pupils,” Parnham said.

Rural primary schools across New Zealand received more than $140,000 this year with several of the recipients located in Taranaki.

Another primary school in South Taranaki, Matapu School, received a donation of $5200 from the programme.

Principal James Wilson said the donation will be used to purchase two gazebo shelters for sports events and other school outings.

“They will be branded in our school colours and will provide sun and rain shelter for students when they are out and about.

“The students are looking forward to having a smart new shelter to use at a wide range of events,” he said.