New Plymouth police on the case as Pukekura Park hit by repeat vandal

Pukekura Park is the picturesque backdrop for the TSB Festival of Lights. (File photo)

A repeat tagger who is targeting Pukekura Park as it plays host to Taranaki’s popular light festival is part of a problem which cost New Plymouth ratepayers more than $60,000 to fix last year.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) parks and open spaces manager Conrad Pattison confirmed the park had been hit by a vandal on various occasions last week, and the incidents of tagging had been reported to police.

The distinctive tag includes reference to the name “Dan P Banks”, or a variation of, and has been drawn on park property with what appeared to be a black permanent marker.

In a statement, Pattison said some of the equipment in the park had been tagged last week, but it had since been cleaned up.

READ MORE:

* Easter weekend graffiti at toilets paints a costly picture for New Plymouth ratepayers

* Pukekura Park's playground targeted by scooter-riding vandal

* Stoush brewing over Lower Hutt museum's promotion of graffiti exhibition



Deena Coster/Stuff A repeat offender has been tagging council property at Pukekura Park in the past week, and the police are investigating.

The cost to fix the damage was $2000. He said in the 2021/2022 financial year, NPDC spent about $64,000 dealing with graffiti.

On Wednesday, a quick visit by the Taranaki Daily News around the main areas of the park, including the playground, band rotunda and the lake, only found one bench which bore evidence of the tagger’s work.

On Christmas Day the tag was also on at least one bench in the Brooklands Park area.

New Plymouth sergeant Phil Quinn said police had been notified about repeated tagging incidents at the park, where the same phrase had been used.

He said NPDC had provided video footage, and police were following leads to identify the person responsible.

The graffiti incident comes at the same time the park is playing host to the New Plymouth District Council run TSB Festival of Lights, which has seen record numbers of visitors flock through the gates since it opened on December 17.

Pattison said there had been no damage sustained to any of the light installations since the festival began.