Taranaki Tamil community prepare to celebrate harvest festival

The Taranaki Tamil Association is gearing up to celebrate the Pongal festival, which runs from January 14-18. Pictured is two-year-old Nishtaa Magesh.

A harvest festival which pays homage to farmers, their cattle and crops is the biggest event in Tamil culture, but just may have found a spiritual home in the dairy heartland of Taranaki too.

Across the world, from January 14, Pongal will be celebrated within the Tamil culture, a four-day festival which focused on saying thanks to the elements that make a harvest possible; Mother Nature, the sun, farmers, and their animals.

In Taranaki, 28 families make up the Tamil community, hailing from India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore.

As part of their preparation for the festival, members of the Taranaki Tamil Association set up a display at New Plymouth’s Puke Ariki library on Friday to explain what it was about.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki Tamil Association secretary Ramya Vadivel was part of a group setting up a display about the festival on Friday at New Plymouth's Puke Ariki library.

As part of the installation, posters have been put up to explain aspects of Tamil culture, and items important to its people are on display, including painted pots used to cook food.

Association president Barani Sampath said this year’s festival was the first since the group became an incorporated society.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Pongal is a four-day festival within the Tamil culture which celebrates all the elements which make harvest possible.

One of the reasons for the legal move to become incorporated was due to the growing Tamil population, many of whom work in the region’s health workforce.

The other was to formally claim their place as a people in the region, he said.

Taranaki Tamil Association secretary Ramya Vadivel said the festival revolved around the ceremonial pongal, which means to boil or overflow, and refers to the traditional dish prepared with rice, milk and jaggery, which is type of cane sugar consumed in South Asia.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The fruits of the harvest, including rice, are a key part of the Pongal harvest festival.

“It is that first cooking from your harvest,” she said.

The first day of the festival involves a ceremonial cleaning of the house, and discarding of old items.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Adhan Leonard Barani, 3, and Srishaan Magesh, 8, are among 28 families from the Tamil people who call Taranaki home.

Day two is when the pongal dish was made and eaten, while the third day revolved around honouring cattle.

“That’s the day all of the animals in the home get pampered like nobody’s business,” she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff From left, Kaarthik Vishram, 5, Adhan Leonard Barani, 3, Srishaan Magesh, 8 and Nishtaa Magesh, 2, who are part of the Tamil community in Taranaki.

The last day is all about the community coming together to share a meal.

Both Vadivel and Sampath hoped to see the interest in Pongal grow, and one future goal was to involve the farming community from around Taranaki in the celebrations.

The library display runs for 10 days from January 6.