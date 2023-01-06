Dredging maintenance work to begin at Port Taranaki

The dredging ship Albatros will begin work at Port Taranaki on Monday, January 9. (File photo)

The biennial maintenance of the Port Taranaki shipping channel will see about 400,000m³ of material removed in order to keep it clear and safe for trade.

The Albatros, which is owned and operated by Dutch Dredging, will begin work on Monday, with the clean-up project expected to run for 6-8 weeks.

The dredging involves the removal of sand and sediment build-up, which is driven into the port by the predominant current and wave action.

Port Taranaki general manager of infrastructure John Maxwell said a hydrographic survey would be done prior to the dredging work getting underway in order to establish areas of focus.

“We expect a maximum of about 400,000m³ of material will be removed during the campaign,” Maxwell said in a statement.

The operation will be carried out during daylight hours, seven days a week, with the collected material dropped within the Port’s consented areas.

During the maintenance work, the dredge would be visible inside the harbour within the operational area and close to the main breakwater.

Maxwell appealed for recreational and commercial fishermen, kayakers, and other water users to steer clear of the affected area during the dredging.