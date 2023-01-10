Swimmers warned to avoid dangerous rip at New Plymouth's unpatrolled Back Beach

Warning signs at Back Beach in New Plymouth advise swimmers to take care because of the rip.

Swimmers are once more being warned away from one of New Plymouth’s most spectacular beaches.

Though it is more popular with surfers than swimmers, a dangerous rip has developed at Back Beach that has surf lifesavers seriously concerned.

There have already been a number of rescues at the beach this summer, with the latest incident on Sunday night when three people were caught in the rip.

They managed to make their way to safety on their own, in the end, but the conditions down there were terrible, Taranaki Surf Lifesaving search and rescue co-ordinator David Bentley said.

“So we're really trying to highlight that at the moment, Back Beach is quite dangerous.”

It’s not the first rescue down there this summer as warm weather over the holiday period saw people flock to the beaches.

On December 19, two off-duty lifeguards swam out to save two children who had been swept out to sea just off the Herekawe Stream at Back Beach.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff There were more surfers than waves at Back Beach on Monday.

On the same day, two surfers rescued a woman found in semi-conscious in water off Back Beach.

The pair used their boards to assist the woman back to shore. An ambulance was called, and the woman was taken to hospital.

If the surfer wasn’t there, the person would have drowned, Bentley said.

“This year is a really strong, dangerous rip. So we're just working with council and the authorities at the moment to make a bit more awareness around that.”

The rip is near the bottom car park, by the Herekawe Stream.

“Back Beach is the only concern in Taranaki at the moment.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff When the rain arrived in New Plymouth CBD, so did the people. (File pic)

Bentley said swimming between the flags and not swimming alone, at any beach, was important.

With people returning to work this week, the weather is about to get rough with Cyclone Hale hitting the East Coast.

It was difficult to predict how the cyclone might affect Taranaki beaches – it’s day to day, Bentley said.

“We're looking at the weather across the country that will influence in one way or another, and that all affects beach-goers. Whether it's wind or whether it's water, you never know.”

Cyclone Hale was expected to bring rain, but Taranaki is not expected to be hit as hard as the East Coast.

Heavy rain, possibly resulting in slips and surface flooding, was expected in Coromandel Peninsula for 25 hours from 8pm on Monday, Gisborne for 27 hours from 8pm on Monday, and in Hawke’s Bay for 29 hours from 3am on Tuesday.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff There were plenty of surfers at Back Beach on Monday.

In Taranaki, the forecast on the Metservice website was showing Tuesday to be cloudy with occasional rain, becoming more persistent and possibly heavy from afternoon. Southeasterlies, strong about the southern coast in the evening.

Wednesday looks more of the same with rain at times, persistent and heavy before dawn, then possibly heavy about the mountain for the rest of the day. Strong or gale southerlies.

The wild weather over the past week that has played havoc with those holidaying in Northland, Coromandel and parts of Nelson region has had far less impact in Taranaki.

But a hot, dry spell over Christmas that had beaches and pools packed, was followed by wet weather, which in turn brought shoppers and people into town looking for somewhere to eat.