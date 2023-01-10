Chances to ride the rails on offer in Taranaki this weekend

The railcar will be operating in New Plymouth on Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15, with trips to Inglewood and Lepperton.

A chance to ride the rails to Inglewood and Lepperton is on offer this weekend in Taranaki.

The Puke Ariki Explorer will run on Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15, courtesy of the Pahiatua Railcar Society, who have pitched it as a way to “experience the nostalgia of rail travel from a bygone age”.

Paying customers will experience a return, non-stop trip from the station stop near Puke Ariki to either Inglewood on Saturday, or the Lepperton route on Sunday.

The Inglewood destination has proven to be popular with public, with tickets for seats on all five, 65-minute trips sold-out, although spaces may be available on the day if passengers have a last minute change of plans.

Seats are still available for the Sunday service to Lepperton, which takes 35 minutes in total to complete.

Tickets can be purchased at the Puke Ariki i-SITE or by calling 0800 63 97 59.

For more information visit www.railcars.co.nz.