Nearly 200 council staff in Taranaki earn six figures

Nearly 200 council staff in Taranaki are earning more than $100,000.

There are 191 council staff in Taranaki earning more than $100,000 – 71 of them outside New Plymouth.

The council’s annual reports for the 2021/2022 came out at the end of last month.

At South Taranaki District Council (STDC) 32 employees earned more than $100,000 – seven earned between $120,000 and $139,999, while another seven earned between $140,000 and $199,999.

Three earned between $200,000 and $359,999 in the 2021-2022 financial year.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Stratford District Council chief executive Sven Hanne had a remuneration package worth $250,000 in the 2021/2022 financial year.

In central Taranaki, nine employees at Stratford District Council earned between $100,000 and $159,999 in the same period.

And one employee, chief executive Sven Hanne, had a remuneration package of $250,000 – not including Kiwisaver contributions.

By comparison Waid Crockett, who was chief executive of STDC until the end of October, when he left to become chief executive of Palmerston North City Council, earned a remuneration package of $343,989 in the same period.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Waid Crockett resigned as chief executive of South Taranaki District Council in October last year.

Mayor of South Taranaki Phil Nixon’s remuneration was $128,177 plus a car allowance of just over $4000. While in Stratford mayor Neil Volzke’s remuneration in the same financial year was $87,000.

The median wage in New Zealand at the end of June, 2022, was $61,828.

STDC employed 155 full-time employees, and 76 part-time. Of the 230 staff 116 are earning less than $60,000.

Of Stratford District Council’s 92 employees – 44 full time and 48 part-time – 56 earn less than $60,000.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Taranaki Regional Council chief executive Steve Ruru received a salary of $296,755.

Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) chief executive Steve Ruru took home a salary of $296,755.

In addition, he is entitled to private use of a council vehicle, contribution to superannuation, professional membership fees and medical fees adding up to a remuneration package of $334,000. This was the same as the previous financial year.

As the chair of the TRC, David MacLeod’s remuneration was $103,590. MacLeod has since left TRC to stand for the National Party at the general election later in the year.

TRC employs 169 full time staff and 14 full time equivalents – of which 40 earned less than $60,000.

Twelve staff earned between $100,000 and $119,999, seven earned between $120,000 and $139,999 with 10 earning between $140,000 and $339,999.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) has the highest earning staff with four on salaries between $260,000 and $420,000. Six staff were earning between $160,000 and $260,000, while 110 of its staff were paid between $100,000 and $140,000.

Former NPDC chief executive Craig Stevenson had a remuneration package of $406,490 for the 2021/2022 financial year, while New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom was on $147,413.

In comparison, the chief executive of the Christchurch City Council earned more than $500,000 and the boss of the Auckland City Council had a remuneration package in excess of $600,000.