Taranaki's Sunflower Meadow in bloom ahead of public open days

Georgia Price, 11, and Goldie Andrews, 3, get to call the Sunflower Meadow in Taranaki their backyard for the summer.

Being able to spread “the joy” is part of a vision a Taranaki family has created on their farm in the form of a hectare of land filled with sunflowers.

The Sunflower Meadow, is the brainchild of Taranaki couple Morgan Morris and Scott Andrews, who decided to do something a bit different on their Waitara Rd property this year, by creating a summer experience designed to make people smile.

“I just love the joy,” Morris said of the feelings the sun-loving flower evoked.

About 60,000 sunflower plants are growing on the farm and the blooms will last for about four weeks.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Nabbing a chance to get a snap amongst a sea of sunflowers is on offer during a series of open weekends at Taranaki's Sunflower Meadow.

The unique thing about sunflowers is that they are heliotropic, meaning they follow the direction of the sun.

As part of the meadow’s mission to “try and spread the joy as far and wide as possible” Morris and Andrews will host three open weekends in January, with the first to be held this Saturday and Sunday.

The other open weekends are January 21-22 and January 28-29.

Morris credited her partner for planting the meadow and helping her keep the crop healthy, which he juggled alongside his busy job as an agricultural contractor.

There had been a lot of organisation behind the scenes in the past three months ahead of the open days and associated events, most of which was done at night while her three children were in bed, Morris said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Rylie Matchett, who works at the Sunflower Meadow, was out selling the blooms on the roadside in New Plymouth in the lead-up to the farm's first open weekend this weekend.

But to see the plan becoming reality was exciting for relief primary school teacher Morris, who was unsure how many would attend the upcoming open days.

The Sunflower Meadow is located at 631 Waitara Rd in Huirangi. The Saturday open day runs from 3pm to 9pm, while Sunday’s session is from 10am to 3pm.

The cost of entry for the open day is $5 while under fives are free.

Tickets are still available for events organised at the meadow, including a yoga session and the fairy dress-up event on January 24.

Visitors are able to pick their own bloom from a designated area to take home, at a cost of $3 each. Food and drinks are also available to buy on site.

Eftpos will be available, but visitors are asked to bring along their own cutters and buckets.

For more information, and updates, visit the Sunflower Meadow Instagram page.