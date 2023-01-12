Father's warning: Keep children within arm's reach, even inside the flags

In late December Maku Chitnis, 12, was playing in the water at East End Beach, in New Plymouth, when she was suddenly swept out to sea by a rip.

A swim at a patrolled beach has turned into nightmare for one Taranaki youngster.

And the father who was looking after her is warning other parents to stay in the water with their children – even when swimming between the flags.

Maku Chitnis, 12, was playing in the waves, at East End Beach in New Plymouth in December, when she was suddenly caught in a rip.

“I was between the flags then I wasn’t.”

READ MORE:

* You're 'not going to drown today', rescuer tells woman caught in a rip at a New Plymouth beach

* The other things to consider when your region is the sunniest in the country

* Two sea rescues in New Plymouth on Thursday



She was swept out to sea, could no longer touch the bottom and went under a “big wave for quite a while”.

Luckily another swimmer caught up to her and asked if she needed help, she said.

“The man put his hand up to wave at the lifeguards, but they weren’t watching.”

Then a girl came past on a surfboard and Maku held on to the board until a kayak surfer came and helped her to shore.

“It was really scary.” said Maku, who hasn’t been back in the water since.

1 NEWS Around 48% of Kiwi kids currently don’t attend swimming lessons, according to a new report from Swim Safer.

She wasn’t the only one who got a fright. Maku had gone to the beach with her friend, Alice, and Alice’s parents.

Alice’s dad Neil Paterson had been in the water with the girls, but had gone to wait at the water’s edge and hold their boogie boards after they’d got tired of playing with them.

His daughter came out to get her board, Paterson said, and in the couple of minutes they were talking Maku disappeared.

“It happened very quickly. We couldn’t see her. I said, ‘run to mummy, and see if your friend’s there’.

“Then I went to speak to the lifeguard straight away.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff East End Beach is one of two patrolled beaches in New Plymouth. (File photo)

As they were talking the swimmer who had helped Maku came up, told the lifeguard what happened and said a kayak surfer was bringing her back to shore.

“She came out from the water crying. We're all just relieved that it turned out OK.

“I felt terrible because she was under my care, you know. We just didn't think it could happen that close to the shoreline, right between the flags when the lifeguards are there.”

He estimated Maku was swept about 150m up the beach towards Fitzroy and out as far as the furtherest swimmers and surfers.

Paterson did not blame the lifeguards and said their job wasn’t easy, and he was grateful for what they did.

He was speaking out because he wanted to remind parents to accompany their children in the water.

“In the future I’ll certainly go out in the water with them.”

The kids know what to do in a rip, but at that age they’re more likely to panic, he said.

“So, it's great to have the education and the knowledge of what to do but, I don't think it's enough. I think they do need to be accompanied in the water.”

East End Surf Lifesaving club instructor Hywel Davies agreed.

“You need to stay within arms reach of your children. And teach your kids what to do if they get into trouble, which is to raise their arm.”

Sometimes parents sat on the beach and sent their kids off to swim between the flags, because the lifeguards would look after them, Davies said.

“We'll always do our best, but even in the swimming pool – you need to supervise your children there even though they've got lifeguards on the water's edge.

“So, yes, the message would be that you need to actively supervise your children at all times. That means being within arm's reach of them within the water.”

And if anyone gets swept up in a rip, relax, ride the rip and put your hand up, Davies said.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff Swimmers have been advised to avoid Back Beach, where a dangerous rip has developed.

On Sunday three people were rescued at New Plymouth’s unpatrolled Back Beach after they got caught in a rip.

That rescue and other close calls at the beach have seen Taranaki Surf Lifesaving search and rescue co-ordinator David Bentley warn swimmers against using the beah, and instead swim at patrolled areas.

Provisional Water Safety NZ numbers show 93 people drowned in New Zealand water during 2022.