Top Taranaki surfers making waves at national champs

Taranaki surfer Natasha Gouldsbury is one of a contingent from the region competing at the NZ Surfing National Championships at Auckland's Piha Beach.

Taranaki surfers are making waves at the national championships ahead of finals day on Saturday.

The 2023 New Zealand Surfing National Championships began at Piha beach in Auckland on January 8, with 440 entrants competing across 29 divisions to see who comes out on top.

On Friday, Spencer Rowson and Kalani Louis will compete in the under-18 boys’ quarterfinal rounds.

In the open men’s quarterfinals, also on Friday afternoon, Louis will be joined by Jarred Hancox, Kane Rowson, Tom Butland and reigning national champ Daniel Farr to compete for spots in the next round, ahead of Saturday’s final.

Rowson and Hancox have already made it through to Saturday’s final in the over 30s men’s category and over 40s division.

Dawson Tamati’s performance in the water has also seen him advance during the week, including in the over 45 and over 50 sections.

Surfing NZ/Stuff Taranaki surfer Daniel Farr claimed his first national title last year, and is back in the water on Friday trying to defend the crown. (File photo)

Friday sees more action in the open women’s category, where the region will be represented in the quarterfinals by Skylar McFetridge and Natasha Gouldsbury.

The latter will also feature in Saturday’s final where she will compete for the open women’s longboarding title.

Stuff Jamie Mahia Andrews, along with fellow Taranaki competitor Kane Rowson, faced off against two others in the men's stand-up paddle board final at the NZ Surfing National Champs at Piha beach in Auckland on Thursday.

Her sister Amanda Gouldsbury came fourth in the under-18 girls longboard competition, which was held on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, Kane Rowson and Jamie Mahia Andrews took part in the final of the men’s stand up paddle board event.

Rowson came third, followed by Andrews.

To follow progress, visit https://www.liveheats.com/events/66674.