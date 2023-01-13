Top Taranaki surfers making waves at national champs
Taranaki surfers are making waves at the national championships ahead of finals day on Saturday.
The 2023 New Zealand Surfing National Championships began at Piha beach in Auckland on January 8, with 440 entrants competing across 29 divisions to see who comes out on top.
On Friday, Spencer Rowson and Kalani Louis will compete in the under-18 boys’ quarterfinal rounds.
In the open men’s quarterfinals, also on Friday afternoon, Louis will be joined by Jarred Hancox, Kane Rowson, Tom Butland and reigning national champ Daniel Farr to compete for spots in the next round, ahead of Saturday’s final.
Rowson and Hancox have already made it through to Saturday’s final in the over 30s men’s category and over 40s division.
Dawson Tamati’s performance in the water has also seen him advance during the week, including in the over 45 and over 50 sections.
Friday sees more action in the open women’s category, where the region will be represented in the quarterfinals by Skylar McFetridge and Natasha Gouldsbury.
The latter will also feature in Saturday’s final where she will compete for the open women’s longboarding title.
Her sister Amanda Gouldsbury came fourth in the under-18 girls longboard competition, which was held on Thursday.
On Thursday afternoon, Kane Rowson and Jamie Mahia Andrews took part in the final of the men’s stand up paddle board event.
Rowson came third, followed by Andrews.
To follow progress, visit https://www.liveheats.com/events/66674.