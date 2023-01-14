Taranaki hoteliers humming thanks to return of international tourists

There have been holidaymakers aplenty in Taranaki, with domestic and international tourists coming to the region in increasing numbers. (File photo)

After two years in the tourist doldrums thanks to Covid-19, Taranaki hoteliers are humming again with the return of international travellers to the region.

King and Queen Hotel Suites general manager and co-owner Daniel Fleming said international tourists accounted for about 35% of its business.

“There is strong demand from the USA, Australia, Europe and the UK,” he said.

And the globetrotters are liking what they see.

“Visitor feedback has been very positive with many of our guests leaving with their expectations exceeded.”

Robin Martin of RNZ King and Queen Hotel Suites co-owner and general manager Daniel Fleming says international tourism is well and truly back in the region. (File photo)

It was a similar story at the boutique Nice Hotel, whose owner Terry Parkes said it had seen some “fantastic” trade towards the end of 2022, with rooms fully booked.

“The international visitors are definitely coming back, and they’re spending well.”

Parkes said he noticed visitors were staying for longer periods and were increasingly interested in finding out more about the region.

The “wow factor” was a common impression first-time visitors to New Plymouth shared about the place, he said.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Terry Parkes, of Nice Hotel in New Plymouth, says the international tourist is coming back to Taranaki. (File photo)

“If anything, they wished they stayed another night.”

Business was also booming at the iwi-owned Novotel Ngāmotu, thanks to tourists, general manager Jayesh Bala said.

December and January were busy with bookings from both domestic and international guests, with the latter staying on average three nights, he said.

There was increased trade through the doors of its adjoining restaurant, Haukai Bistro & Bar, as well.

Last week, hospitality operators in New Plymouth said they had started the year with a bang thanks to the return of international travellers and were so busy they were calling staff back from holiday.

In a summary of Papa Rererangi i Puketapu/New Plymouth Airport’s quarterly report to September 30 last year, it said passenger numbers sat at 100,795 for the three-month period, outstripping the 86,116 forecasted.

Stuff The Novotel Ngāmotu was hosting international guests, who stayed an average of three nights. (File photo)

In October 2022, there were 71,500 guest nights registered in the region, with people staying on average two nights.

The following month saw a dip to 63,300 guest nights, of which 56,700 were domestic visitors, and 6600 from overseas.

The increase in visitors to the region has kept Trevor Johns, manager of RaD Car Hire and Pegasus Rentals in New Plymouth, on his toes over the summer break.

All the vehicles in both sides of the rental car business were fully booked out until the end of January, he said.

For him, it wasn’t demand from the international tourist, but from people coming back in their droves to see family, after being unable to travel for a time due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Now the borders are open, they can come and go as they please.”

Chakrapong Worathat Rental cars have been at a premium in the region, with one company fully booked out until the end of January. (File photo)

Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki has spent the past two years promoting the region to potential visitors to the region, assisted by $1.7 million of government funds to aid the recovery of tourism in the wake of Covid-19.

General manager of destination Brylee Flutey said its marketing efforts had reached more than 13 million people, across TV, digital and other channels.

Latest figures from the region’s economic development agency show the visitor spend to October 2022 totalled $271m, a 10.9% boost when compared to the year before.

Of the money being spent in the region, the bulk of it goes into New Plymouth tills, with $215m, followed by $40m in South Taranaki, leaving Stratford’s cut of the tourist dollar at $15m.

The top items visitors spend their money on were retail sales, fuel, food and alcohol.

The tourism rush will continue in Taranaki next week with the open fours bowling tournament bringing hundreds of players into the region, including nine teams from Australia.

International arrivals into New Zealand have increased significantly in 2022.

In December 2021, just 15,034 arrived in the country. One year later there were 501,087 arrivals for the same month.

So far this year an average of 16,600 people have arrived in New Zealand each day.