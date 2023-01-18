Freedom campers are back in Taranaki and are playing by the rules

Freedom campers Emily Dalley and Bridget Watson are loving waking up to a “gorgeous” view over Lake Rotomanu.

They have been travelling around Taranaki in a van known as Flick – as in fire engine.

Before Dalley and her father turned the van into a home away from home it had belonged to the Kaikōura Volunteer Fire Brigade.

There were a few freedom campers at the lake on Tuesday, most of them self-contained and a few more at Battiscombe Tce, in Waitara.

READ MORE:

* Increase in freedom camping infringements in New Plymouth

* Lifting limits for Kiwi-only freedom camping this summer not easy

* New Plymouth clamps down again on freedom camping, but mayor says district is not unwelcoming



There were none at spots such as Kawaroa Park, where they are banned.

According to the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) the majority of freedom campers have been respecting the environment, sticking to the rules and taking advice on the best places to park.

And that’s what Dalley and Watson have been seeing, Watson said.

“The experience we've had with other freedom campers is they're not the ones that leave the rubbish out. You know, so everyone's pretty respectful.”

The women had also stayed at Lucy’s Gully and at a camping ground.

Plans to travel around Northland had been dampened by bad weather, so they stopped off in Taranaki instead.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The sun shines on campers in Battiscombe Tce in Waitara.

“We've really noticed the facilities and the bins and stuff in the compost bins – the council's obviously put money into it.”

NPDC compliance lead Cheryl Gazley said the good weather had seen the number freedom campers almost back to pre-Covid levels.

“Lake Rotomanu is the most popular site where we typically get between 20 and 50 campers a night in the height of summer.”

It is rare to get complaints of people using bushes and trees as bathrooms, but obviously we encourage people to use proper facilities, she said.

In December 2017, after growing demand and complaints, NPDC introduced a freedom camping bylaw, before amending it in 2018 and 2020.

The bylaw outlawed freedom camping in the majority of council reserves, the exception being designated areas at Lake Rotomanu in New Plymouth and Battiscombe Tce in Waitara.

It also restricted stays for freedom campers to three nights for self-contained campers and one night for those travelling without toilet facilities. Fines for non-compliance was up to $200.

NPDC had a Government-funded freedom camping ambassador who was the council’s eyes and ears on the ground around the district for 16 weeks over summer, Gazley said.

The ambassador helps visitors understand the rules and promotes the district by telling visitors what’s on, what to visit and even things like where to buy a good coffee or have a bite to eat.