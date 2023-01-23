Destination Play needs community help for final funding to get New Plymouth's super playground across the line

A graphic of the reef at Destination Play that is planned for Kawaroa.

Destination Play, the super playground planned for the New Plymouth foreshore, needs support from the community to get the project over the line.

About $700,000 is still needed for the $6 million playground that will be built at Kāwaroa.

A destination rather than just a playground, it will be one of the largest in the Southern Hemisphere and cater for all ages, from grandparents to toddlers.

In the current economic climate fundraising is a “challenge,” Taranaki Foundation, chief executive Josh Hickford said.

“We're finding that people are doing tough out there. Everyone we have talked to is excited about the project, so it’s a matter of converting those conversations into actual donations.

SUPPLIED The $5.5 million playground planned for Kawaroa Park in New Plymouth.

“But we do need the community to jump on board and help us close the gap to enable the full vision. So I guess it is a bit of a call to action to our community. No matter who you are – an individual or business – you can help us do this as a team.”

The project team are keeping a close eye on the rising building costs, he said.

The playground will include water features, challenge and natural features; seating, shelter and an outdoor classroom; a Maramataka feature that highlights the Māori lunar calendar; a pump track, climbing platforms and swings; toilets and parking.

Building of the 22,000 m2 playground, nine times the size of the playground currently on the site, is expected to start in the autumn and will be built in stages, partly because of the funding, but also because of the complexity of the project.

“We'll be essentially constructing and delivering the areas of the playground that are within the funding that we have so far.”

Supplied This is what the pathway to the sea will look like at the new playground.

A project of this scale is quite complex and being down by the foreshore and the Coastal Walkway just adds to that, Hickford said.

Construction will be staged with Stage One and Two – a large portion of Destination Play - being completed back to back with the opening expected in the summer of 2023/24.

Fundraising will continue at the same time and if the rest of the funds are raised during this phase the last stages will also be built, which may delay the opening, he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford is calling on the community to help raise the last funds needed for the playground.

But all of these details are still to be worked out.

The first two stages will be the big areas of the playground that are also the most complex.

“The site is a little bit tricky to access. So the later stages will be those areas that are a little bit easier to do when you've got most of the playground there.”

Because it is such a unique project a lot of companies want to be involved, he said.

Supplied Water play is one of the features at the super playground.

“We’re trying to go local as much as practical. And thankfully, we have a lot of local talent across all the different skills and expertise that we need to do something like this.”

Taranaki Foundation chair Bryce Barnett, a driving force behind the project, said the playground was a “much-needed community asset not just for young people and older people, but also those that are physically capable, and those that are less mobile, can all go to enjoy and participate.”

It would be like a centre of gravity for local families to go and connect and thrive in the outdoor environment and it will foster well-being, he said.

Anyone wanting to donate can go to https://destination-play-fund.raisely.com