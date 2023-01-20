Man's mission to circumnavigate Taranaki Maunga to raise awareness of prostrate cancer

Maurice Bevin, 69, is going to walk about 125kms around Taranaki Maunga to raise awareness for prostate cancer.

Maurice Bevin is going to spend this weekend walking 125kms around Taranaki Maunga to get the message out to men to get checked for prostate cancer.

He is calling it The Wee Walk for Prostate Cancer Awareness and Bevin reckons he will do it in under 24 hours.

Bevin, 69, was diagnosed with stage 4 aggressive prostate cancer in 2019 and was given three to five years to live.

“Once you get told you're diagnosed with cancer, and then you've been told, you know, it's terminal you go into this hole.

“It's depression. It's like why me? And you question yourself all the time, Why me? Why me?

“You’ve got to get out of that hole, or you're stuffed.”

He got out of the hole and now the cancer did not not dictate his life, he said.

And he spends a lot of time encouraging men to get checked out.

“From the age of 50 get checked. If you've got history in your family you get check from the age of 40.

“And you know if it's in the family, sometimes it might pay to have it done twice a year.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Bevin was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, but is in remission.

A project manager for oil companies in the North Sea, Bevin worked on diving ships and for the last three years had been giving talks on prostate cancer.

“I think last year I did about 16 presentations to get guys to get checked.

“I give them the story about me. And I tell them straight – you’ve got to get checked. You don't want to be ended up stage four – it is a death sentence.

“You're on death row, you know. I am. It's not nice.”

Bevin, who grew up in New Plymouth and had family there, lived in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico most of the year.

In 2021, he took his message to the UK and trekked the 1440 kilometres from John o' Groats to Land's End, which took him 33 days.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Bevin got a tattoo after he walked 1440kms from one end of the UK to the other and plans to have his latest walk incorporated into this image.

Now he was home and on Saturday would set off from the Taranaki Raceway towards Oakura and walk around the mountain.

New Plymouth had a great set up for prostate cancer, he said.

“They've got the prostate cancer men's group that’s absolutely brilliant. I was going there twice a week and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Keeping fit, changing his diet and doing intermittent fasting had helped his heath, Bevin, who refused chemo, said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Bevin has been training for three months for his around-the-mountain walk.

He took pills, for a while that cost $5000 a month, and eventually went into remission though he still had pain.

The only reason Bevin went to a doctor in the first place was because a reflexologist in Spain told him to get his liver checked.

The only prostate cancer symptoms he had was getting up in the middle of the night to go to the toilet three or four times, he said.

The doctor did blood tests and within a month he had scans, a biopsy and received the diagnosis.

It was a shock, he said.

Bevin had set up a givealittle page to raise money for Prostate Cancer Foundation New Zealand and Cancer Research Trust New Zealand.