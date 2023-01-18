High-alcohol readings among series of driving-related cases in court

Drink-drivers and others who shouldn’t have been behind the wheel kept the New Plymouth District Court’s community magistrate Sherida Cooper busy on Wednesday. (File photo.)

A man found driving more than four times over the breath alcohol limit is one of more than 40 offenders who appeared in court on Wednesday facing driving-related charges.

Murray Samuel Dodds, 74, was one called into the dock of the New Plymouth District Court, where he pleaded guilty to driving with an excess blood alcohol limit.

The legal limit is 50 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, but on December 4, the north Taranaki man was found with 227mcg.

Dodds was charged after a police stop on Main North Rd, near Motunui, and following his court appearance he was fined $600, and ordered to pay court costs and blood testing fees.

Community magistrate Sherida Cooper said due to the high level recorded special orders were triggered by law, which meant Dodds would have to apply to have an alcohol interlock system installed in his car.

Monique Ford/Stuff Alcohol interlocks have become mandatory requirements for high range and repeat drink drive offenders.

He would also be subject to a zero-alcohol licence for three years once the interlock sentence expired.

It was a similar story for Mitchell Thomas Fleming, who was caught drink-driving on Powderham St, New Plymouth, on December 15.

When breath tested by police the 24-year-old blew 1095mcg.

Cooper described the reading as “very, very high” but gave Fleming credit for his lack of prior convictions.

After pleading guilty to drink-driving, Fleming was fined $500 plus court costs.

He will also have to apply for an alcohol interlock and follow the terms of a zero-alcohol licence as required.

Of the more than 40 people who attended court for the first time on Wednesday following their arrest, or summons, the majority were charged with drink-driving, driving without the proper licence, or driving while they were banned from being behind the wheel.