Your festival today

The TSB Festival of Lights is in its final week.

The weather continues to provide perfect nights for the final week of the TSB Festival of Lights at Pukekura Park.

Tonight should be no different when music duo Aro appear on the Hatchery Lawn stage for a performance featuring Charles and Emily Looker.

Blending Emily’s honey-voiced jazz and Charles‘ full throated percussive sound with shades of haka, this storytelling performance adds up to a warm experience, wholly original, anchored in Aotearoa.

They’ve been on four nationwide tours and recognised in the Silver Scrolls for their song ‘Korimako’, which was a finalist for the Maioha Award in 2019 and the 2020 APRA Best Children’s Song Award.

The show starts at 8.30pm.