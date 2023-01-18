Just 16 teams remain unbeaten after five rounds of Taranaki Open

Maurice Symes’ Fitzroy team remained unbeaten after five rounds of the Taranaki Men’s Open Fours tournament.

Just 16 teams, from the original 181, remain with unblemished records after the completion of the fifth round of section play on Wednesday afternoon in the Taranaki Men’s Open Fours.

Among the teams with the perfect record was the Te Rangi (Invercargill) side skipped by Steve Sanders.

Sanders, the chairman of Bowls Southland, is enjoying the freedom this week of just concentrating on playing bowls.

He is teamed with the same side that won 2021 champion-of-champions fours in the south – Simon Swale, Earl Doidge and Jason Heffer.

The side in fact preferred the week-long excursion to Taranaki as opposed to playing in the Southland fours last weekend this year.

“Earl and I enjoy coming up here,” Sanders said.

They originally came north under Paul McKinnell’s guidance in 2012. But this was the first time since 2014 that Te Rangi – the club made famous by Dave Burgess – had appeared in the Open.

“We are inducting Jason and Simon to the Taranaki fours this week. It’s been great. Our hosts have assured us that the weather and greens are always this good.”

The side hasn’t had things all its own way. Indeed, two of the first three games were won by just a solidarity point.

The fifth win came on Wednesday morning at West End 27-15 over Noel Probyn (West End).

It means the side is ideally placed to qualify for Friday’s post section.

Defending champion Craig De Faria (West End) hit 40 again in his fifth win, while Maurice Symes (Fitzroy), Paritutu’s Darren Goodin and Hamish Kape continued with wins as well.

Past Taranaki bowlers Neville Hill (Onehunga & Districts) and Kevin Smith (Hinuera) were also amongst the unbeaten teams.

But Tower’s Scott Roberts slipped up 24-22 to Colin Christie (New Plymouth). Both sides had four wins at lunchtime.

Stokes Valley’s Caleb Hope, after four wins, was also tripped up 23-21 by Gary Johnstone (Hokonui) in the fifth round at Paritutu. Johnstone led by six shots with two to play.

Hope put the jack into the ditch for three shots on the penultimate end, but could only muster a single on the last head.