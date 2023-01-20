Post-section play throws up surprises at Taranaki open fours

West End's John Garrud had a narrow 22-21 win over Mt Albert’s Steve Ramsay in round one of post-section play at the Taranaki men’s open fours.

Hitting 40 points in a post section game in the Taranaki Open is almost unheard of.

But that feat was achieved by Hamish Kape’s youthful Paritutu team in the opening round of sudden-death at West End on Friday morning.

Kape’s side of former North Island representative Daryl Read, Whanganui representative singles player Kaylin Huwyler and 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Aidan Zittersteijn were in a dominant mood, trouncing Paul Howell’s Inglewood quartet 40-7.

Kape’s side issued a warning with that effort and was due to meet Dominion singles quarterfinalist Stephen Liddington (Hillcrest) on Friday afternoon. Liddington easily accounted for Ross Thorn (Naenae) 24-9 in the morning.

The other team on fire was defending champion Craig De Faria (West End).

Playing at Paritutu, De Faria’s side of Jordan Dallas Linn, Dave Wilson and Steve Walker were in complete control in defeating Dan Dickison (Tauranga) 36-16.

Dickison’s side, which won the title in 2021, went through section play without a blip, but they found De Faria’s crew on another level.

Kape versus De Faria would be a dream local final, but with the unpredictable nature of bowls, one could even be gone by the time this paper hits the street.

However, the form of both sides would suggest that would be a major surprise.

De Faria was due to meet Garry Petersen (Wanganui East) in the afternoon, following a 23-22 victory for the team from the river city against 2014 winner Kevin Smith (Hinuera).

There was an early shower for Paritutu’s Darren Goodin. After eight-straight in section play he was nosed out 20-19 by Caleb Hope (Stokes Valley).

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Paritutu Brendon Walton beat Johnsonvill’e Terry Osment’s four 23-14 in post-section.

Maurice Symes (Fitzroy) earned the afternoon off after a 24-14 triumph over Phil Morgan (Te Puke). His side returns for play on Saturday morning.

The other two Fitzroy sides to qualify unfortunately drew each other in the opening round – a repeat of 1997.

Colin Christie’s team got the nod over Keith Sargent 24-23 to set up a clash with Anton Ferrari (Naenae).

Adam Collins (Paritutu), Brendon Walton (Paritutu) and John Garrud (West End) were the other local teams to record wins on Friday morning. However, 2020 winner Scott Roberts (Tower) fell 30-26 to Chris Waterson (St Johns, Whanganui).

That put Waterson into an afternoon game against Geoff Hawken (Southport, Gold Coast).

Hawken’s side, which includes two sons, is skipped by Bruce Phillips. They upset Raymond Martin (Victoria) 25-18.

A total of 45 sides qualified this year. Just 12 remain.

All play this weekend will be at West End, with the final scheduled for Sunday afternoon.