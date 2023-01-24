The 2023 Festival of Lights attracts record numbers of people

Tens of thousands are expected in New Plymouth this summer as the city's central park comes alive with a spectacular light show.

New Plymouth’s award-winning lights festival looks to have attracted a record number of visitors this year.

Anecdotal evidence suggest this year’s TSB Festival of Lights, which finished on Sunday, might have been the best light display yet as well.

The 2023 event featured everything from pink flamingos and floating multicoloured bubbles to a field of fireflies.

The final numbers are still to be crunched, but it looks like 150,000 people attended this year, up on previous festivals.

READ MORE:

* Festival of Lights taking a tiki-tour in pop-up trial at smaller Taranaki towns

* 'Record' attendance at TSB Festival of Lights after Covid-19 hiatus

* New Plymouth's Festival of Lights cancelled due to Covid restrictions



This follows a “record” 40,000 people visiting the festival during its first 10 days, marking a triumphant return for the event, switched off last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

There are now calls from the hospitality sector to extend the festival until Waitangi Weekend.

But New Plymouth District Council event lead and festival manager Lisa Ekdahl said they had to consider how long the installations could be exposed to the elements.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The installation Evanescent looked like bubbles of light floating on the water.

“And in deciding how long the event runs, it’s a fine balance between providing a quality experience and working within our budget.”

The summer festival costs around $1 million to deliver with about 35% of this coming from sponsorship and grants, which help to fund the new installations, Ekdahl said.

“This year 13 of the installations have never been at the festival before.”

Pukekura Park was “packed to the gunnels”, Ekdahl said, and not just for the lights, but for most of the entertainment nights.

“We’re stoked with the feedback. Evanescent, Firefly Field and UV Spaghetti XL seem to have been crowd favourites.

“We also saw good turn outs at pop-up events in Waitara and Inglewood, which we ran for the first time this year.”

And the inaugural Winter Festival of Lights Pop-Up last year, which attracted around 15,000 people, will be coming back in 2023.

King & Queen Hotel Suites general manager Daniel Fleming said the lights drew people to Taranaki.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff UV Spaghetti XL was very popular with visitors.

“Sometimes it’s the main drawcard, but even if it’s not, everyone adds it to the list. It’s often a major factor as to why they want to come here.”

Fleming said he thought this year’s festival was one of the best, with a nice variety of lights, which were “quite artistic.”

It was a shame the lights were finished already - he’d like to see them go on longer.

Former New Plymouth mayor Peter Tennent, who owns The Devon Hotel, also said it was a shame the lights weren’t on longer.

“It used to be Waitangi weekend. There is no question the lights are popular.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The TSB Festival of Lights is more popular than ever.

People loved it, and the hotel had a lot of visitors who had never to Taranaki been before, he said.

“It’s an iconic event in Taranaki.”

Fitzroy Beach Holiday Park owner John Crayford said the city was full over the weekend, and he was turning people away.

“We’ve had lots of people here to see the lights and the great weather had been a drawcard.”

Crayford joked Pukekura Park was so full people were “penguin walking” – shoulder to shoulder.

“New Plymouth is a buzzing place.”

Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki chief executive Kelvin Wright said major events such as the Festival of Lights attracted “thousands of visitors to Taranaki, who stay in accommodation, dine out, shop and visit other attractions, significantly adding to our region's vibrancy and contributing economically.”

“TSB Festival of Lights also supports a positive regional profile by positioning Taranaki as a lively and dynamic region that encourages repeat visitation.