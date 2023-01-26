Summer Feastival Taranaki - 25 events to savour

Summer Feastival Taranaki founder Rachel Church says the festival is a great way to celebrate Taranaki on a plate.

After the success of Taranaki’s spring food festival it’s summer’s turn with 25 events to tickle the taste buds.

Summer Feastival Taranaki, to be held from February 16 to 19, combined local food collaboration and the seasonal and rich bounty of the region, founder Rachel Church said.

“Coming right off of the success of the spring version, where most events sold out – this summer version is a fabulous way to support local, eat well and celebrate our culinary scene.

“Summer Feastival is a fabulous way to celebrate Taranaki on a plate.”

And it was all around Taranaki, not just New Plymouth, she said.

“They’re unique events, things you can’t do or experience at any other time of the year.”

The first two feastivals, held in 2018 and 2019, were menu based.

Now the festival was based on the seasons and would run spring, summer, autumn and winter over two years.

The seasonal version kicked off last September with the spring Feastival.

Supplied The Spring Feastival Taranaki at Peihana Farm last September.

The feastival took a break in 2020 thanks to Covid-19, but Church used to the time to change it from menu offerings at restaurants to events to attend.

And while she had been running the festival on her own, Church had now formed the Taranaki Culinary Action Group with co-chairs Suzanne Porter (TAFT) and Jessica Parker (Taranaki Chamber of Commerce).

The Summer event celebrated all the amazing things about summer in Taranaki, Church said,

“The amazing food grown here, the talented people who create it and the unique places in which to experience it.”

The Summer version of Feastival features events including Brunch with the Brewers with Three Sisters Brewery, A Food on Film Series at the Govett Brewster Art Galley/Len Lye Centre partnered with Shining Peak Brewing, Itch Wine Bar, Malva Chocolate and WITT, A Quirky Quest at Quail’s Nest with Zoa Liquor, The Long Table event at Ohangai, Ginologists at Fenton Street, Local Degustation at Arborio and High Tea with WITT’s patisserie students.

Events were already beginning to sell out, Church said.

Tickets are available at www.feastival.co.nz.