Number of visitors to Taranaki Maunga increasing, but not yet at pre-Covid levels

The number of people staying on Taranaki Maunga is up on last year, but the numbers have not caught up to pre-Covid levels.

While the majority of people have been respectful of the mountain, Department of Conservation (DOC) workers still saw the occasional visitor bringing pets, flying drones and dropping litter, said visitors and heritage senior ranger Dave Rogers.

“The majority of visitors are respecting the maunga and coming prepared for the changeable weather and conditions.

“It’s good also to see people are growing their understanding and respect of the cultural values associated with the maunga and park.”

Standing at 2518m metres tall about 20,000, people summit the mountain each year, but it is not to be underestimated.

Now was a good time to remind people it could snow and rain in February, so visitors to the maunga should come prepared for all conditions, Rogers said.

“With the current good weather we have contractors and DOC rangers out upgrading tracks and facilities. We ask people to take care and follow the instructions of the work crews.”

DOC had noticed a marked increase in international visitors, but the department did not collect statistics for this, he said.

“Anecdotally there’s been a good mix of locals, New Zealanders and those from overseas.”

Federico Magrin/Stuff Most visitors to the maunga are respectful and coming prepared for all conditions, DOC says.

The total bed nights in DOC bookable accommodation on the maunga from December 20, 2022 – January 23, 2023 was 2547 – up from 1869 for the same period last year.

This year the busiest hut was Pouakai with 870 bed nights, followed by Holly Hut with 812 bed nights, Camphouse with 565 and Konini 300

While this summer was busier than the past two summers, numbers were still lower than pre-Covid, Rogers said.

The statistics from North Egmont Visitor Centre door counter show for the same period in the 2012/2020 season there were 18,348 visitors, in 2020/2021 9716 visitors, and this season 2022/2023 there had been 14,035 people through the doors.

DOC figures for road ends and tracks were unavailable.