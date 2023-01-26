Taranaki police justified in restraining woman

An independent report has found police in Taranaki were justified in restraining a woman who was later found to be injured.

Central District commander superintendent Scott Fraser said police acknowledged the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report into the actions of officers during in an incident in Taranaki on April 18.

Two officers had responded to a rural property where a woman appeared to be having a mental health crisis and a decision was made to take her to hospital for assessment.

The woman’s behaviour and demeanour became unpredictable, and a decision was made to handcuff her for her own safety and that of the officers, according to the statement.

However, once the woman was in the police car she allegedly attempted to kick the driver and an officer “wrapped his arm” around her legs.

After being admitted to a mental health unit it was discovered the woman had suffered a knee injury.

The statement did not reveal how bad the injury was.

The IPCA found officers were justified in detaining the woman under the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act 1991 and their use of force to put the woman in the patrol car and restrain her for the duration of the drive was reasonable and appropriate, the statement said.