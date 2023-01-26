First cruise ship of the summer docks at Port Taranaki

Cruise ship Europa 2 was in early to Port Taranaki in New Plymouth.

Hundreds of passengers stepped off the first cruise ship to visit Taranaki this summer and headed out to discover the region on Thursday.

The arrival of the 225m Europa 2, which carries 500 passengers and 370 crew, caught a few people off guard as the vessel arrived earlier than predicted to berth at Port Taranaki.

As soon as she had docked tour operators and bus drivers swung into action.

Venture Taranaki senior communications and marketing adviser Sophie Kelly said passengers were going on pre-arranged tours to Pukeiti, wine tasting at Okurukuru, while other groups had booked on Chaddy’s Charters wildlife cruise.

READ MORE:

* Cruise ship passengers lap up Nelson's attractions

* First wave of cruise ship arrivals due in Taranaki this week

* Growing tourism opportunities for Taranaki anticipated from more cruise ship visits



Kelly, who was at the port to welcome passengers off the Europa 2, said other large groups headed off to play golf at the Ngāmotu Golf Club.

“I also spoke to passengers who had booked a hire car and were going to explore around the mountain and surf highway 45,” she said.

Supplied/Stuff The Europa 2 cruise ship made its way into Port Taranaki on Thursday.

“Another pair set off to climb Paritutu, and others on bikes to explore the foreshore.”

A luxury cruise ship, Europa 2 boasts seven passenger decks, seven restaurants, six bars, an art gallery, theatres, spa and fitness areas, a 15m-long pool and golf simulators.

She was expected to depart New Plymouth for Golden Bay at 6pm on Thursday.

The ship’s visit will be followed by the arrival of the largest cruise ship to ever visit Port Taranaki, the Island Princess, which is scheduled to dock on February 15.

Supplied/Stuff The Europa 2 cruise ship berthed at Port Taranaki on Thursday.

The vessel is 294m long and 62m high, has 12 decks for her more than 2200 passengers, and boasts a 900-strong crew.

The Seabourn Odyssey, which had an earlier visit cancelled due to sea conditions, would return to Taranaki on March 4.