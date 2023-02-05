New Plymouth and the master artist in our midst

Rafael De Armas in his busy studio, which is always swirling with music and paint.

There is a master in our midst.

Hidden away in a brick unit in Westown, New Plymouth, Rafael De Armas is painting, sculpting, making award-worthy art.

The magic happens in a single-car garage converted into a studio, which is attached to the small house he shares with wife Mirtha Alvarez, who is director of Letras Latinas Publishing House.

Their home is hung with paintings of many styles – abstract, realism, surrealism, naturalism – and bright wooden sculptures sit on low tables.

On a mid-summer afternoon, the Latin-American artist from Uruguay sits at the dining room table flanked by his family, daughter Valentina Shaw acting as translator, Mirtha close by and Kiwi son-in-law Andy Shaw adding his own interpretations of events.

The story of this prolific artist is coming to light in Aotearoa because he is soon to have his first solo exhibition to celebrate a big birthday.

Valentina, an obstetrician and gynaecologist in New Plymouth, and sister Carolina, a graphic designer who lives in Auckland, are the driving forces behind his show. The retrospective, titled 80 Years of Stains/80 anos de manchas, is on from February 3 to March 3 at Koru on Devon Gallery in central New Plymouth.

Taranaki architect Brendon Laurence will also be showing his Three Eyed Lion series during that month.

Toing and froing from English to Spanish and back again, Valentina is like a speed-dating intermediary.

But instead of sharing her father’s story from his “I, me and my”, she speaks of him.

“He was a child artist. He remembers when he was 11, he was chosen to do murals at the school.”

At age 12 he was commissioned to paint angels on a church ceiling.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Behind this great man in New Plymouth are two strong women, daughter, doctor and translator Valentina Shaw and wife and publisher Mirtha Alvarez.

“The interesting thing is he’s still painting angels.”

One such work, inspired by French painter William-Adolphe Bouguereau, depicts a naked woman surrounded by cherubs.

t’s stacked against the lounge wall along with a poignant work called The Crossing, showing a boat weighed down with refugees sailing away from the promised land.

Valentina says there are three areas of life most important to her father – politics, art and family.

The latter, the dearest to him, also involves the enjoyment of food and wine. His art reflects his ideologies and beliefs of how the world could be – and shouldn’t be, especially in regard to protecting the environment.

The exhibition invite is a card featuring From Kyoto to Copenhagen, a painting of two cherubs (angels again) hovering either side of a classical-style woman in flowing robes.

It sounds charming, except the female figure is wearing a gas mask and the backdrop is of factories belching foul fumes.

While he speaks little English, his messages are clearly articulated through the universal language of art.

Rafael learnt the rules of this visual vernacular at the Uruguayan School of Fine Arts in Montevideo, where he studied for four years to gain a degree.

In the late 1960s, he worked as a graphic designer and photographer, while also painting and sculpting, safely enjoying the artistic freedom found in the progressive democratic nation.

In 1973, everything changed.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Rafael De Armas will be showing 24 artworks in the retrospective show of his artistic life on from February 3 to March 3 at Koru on Devon Art Gallery in New Plymouth.

Uruguay, once known as the Switzerland of South America, was rocked by a coup d'état and became a civic-military dictatorship.

Valentina says artist friends of her father began to disappear, so with Mirtha and their children, Carolina and Maximiliano, they fled to Argentina, where Valentina was born.

“Two years later, Argentina had one of the worst military governments in history. I grew up with fear,” Valentina says of her own life.

“We still live with the ghosts of persecution.”

Despite the grim political landscape, Rafael flourished in Argentina.

From 1974 to 1980, he was head of art for the Science and Culture Educational Foundation, and from 1981 to 1995 he ran his own graphic design business, becoming one of the pioneers of using digital technology in this area.

Because of his extensive art knowledge, the Argentinean High Court sometimes called upon him to be an expert witness in art forgery cases.

Supplied/Stuff Rafael’s oil-on-canvas painting March to Nowhere is crowded with well-known people from now and the past.

In 1995, Rafael moved back to Uruguay with his family and set up a new studio in Montevideo.

Six years later, his country of birth and Argentina slumped into a deep economic crisis, prompting

Valentina and her siblings to look for opportunities abroad.

In 2002, Maximiliano moved to Spain and Carolina and then Valentina emigrated to New Zealand. Rafael and Mirtha joined their daughters in Auckland two years later.

By then Valentina was already with Andy, and it was his parents who were the first to commission artworks from Raphael in his new home country.

The series of photo-like oil-on-canvas paintings of native birds led the artist to exploring the Hunua Ranges, south-east of Auckland, and visiting Tiritiri Matangi Island wildlife sanctuary in the Hauraki Gulf, always with camera in hand.

Fiercely original and independent, Rafael focused on taking photographs of birds, so he could work with his own images.

“He fell in love with New Zealand – he loves the nature,” his daughter says.

“He found his safe place to express himself – and the rest is history.”

Supplied/Stuff From Kyoto to Copenhagen captures Rafael’s distress about industrial pollution, global warming and climate change.

Five years ago, Valentina, Andy and their two children moved to New Plymouth for her work and Rafael and Mirtha soon followed.

Finally, we are in the here and now of the artist’s life, one hindered by a life-time of poor eyesight that worsened with age, until last year when he had surgery for cataracts.

Andy is amazed at the fine detail in his father-in-law’s paintings, despite not seeing well.

“Having a steady hand is his major asset, not his eyesight,” Valentina relays.

“He’s a very disciplined man.”

Each day begins with a walk in his neighbourhood, then he’s into the studio where he works until noon, all the while listening to energetic music, like new tango by Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla, along with jazz and classical pieces.

He stops for lunch and a siesta, then heads back into the studio until about 6pm, which means he is immersed in his artistic endeavours about eight hours a day, seven days a week.

“Every time I come here, he’s in the studio,” says Andy, a former policeman.

During his 20 years in Aotearoa, Rafael has produced hundreds of paintings, has entered dozens of awards, and has won or been placed, again and again.

With a painting called The New Thought, he was selected as one of 45 finalists in the 2022 Adam Portraiture Awards, now travelling the country.

“He does not believe the art belongs to him, it belongs to the person who appreciates his art,” Valentina says. “He is the owner of his ideas in the work.”

But when the artwork is complete, he lets it go.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff : “He’s very playful in the things that he does,” daughter Valentina Shaw says of her father, Rafael De Armas.

One painting he gave away told the story of Parihaka and the passive resistance movement, led by Te Whiti o Rongomai II and Tohu Kakahi. Rafael entered the work in the Taranaki Art Awards, then presented it to Parihaka in November 2017.

Mirtha had her own gift for the Taranaki kainga – a trilingual book of Māori poetry, written in te reo, Spanish and English, from her publishing house, Letras Latinas.

“That was a bit of a koha to the country that has welcomed us for so many years,” Valentina says.

Parihaka is referenced in another work.

At the end of the dining room table are two provocative paintings.

Searching for the South depicts a man standing on a chair looking over a wall built of New Zealand volcanic stone and, below, is an elongated work called The March to Nowhere, featuring a throng of humanity made up of familiar faces.

In this Where’s Wally-like who’s who, viewers are enticed to find Mother Teresa, JFK, Salvador Dali, Jacinda Ardern, Steve Jobs, Marilyn Monroe, Frida Kahlo, Vladimir Putin, Nelson Mandela, John Lennon, Te Whiti and Rafael’s wife Mirtha Alvarez. And many more.

“He tries to convey his ideas in a way that is aesthetically beautiful, but has to follow the rules of art he’s been taught.”

When complimented on his work, he deflects praise, putting his success down to hard work.

And many paths.

Rafael’s artistic life has led him everywhere, from picture-perfect paintings of birds through to repeated ceramic heads, classical pictures with an industrial twist, abstract works, playful wooden sculptures and political paintings.

He’s used oils, acrylics, clay, wood, plastic and rocks to convey his ideas.

“He says it’s very boring to do the same thing,” Valentina says.

So, he is always learning, his sharp mind busy researching, taking in world news, exploring fresh concepts and new materials, like andesite.

During the 2023 Te Kupenga Stone Symposium, Rafael was so taken by the sculptures taking form on the New Plymouth foreshore this January he went twice in one day.

“He would like to have a go,” Valentina says. “My father thinks that you get old when you stop having projects.”