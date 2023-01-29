Long-serving Taranaki development officer heads back to school

Jack Kirifi will take up a new role at New Plymouth Boys' High School this year.

Jack Kirifi’s move from Taranaki Rugby to New Plymouth Boys’ High School “feels right.”

After 16 years as a rugby development officer, Kirifi will join the school as its Te Haumaru support, Pasifika lead and director of rugby this year.

“Boys High has a huge reputation, and I’m excited to be part of its unfolding purpose,” he said.

After coming to New Zealand from Samoa with limited English, Kirifi will draw on his own experiences in the new role.

“When I do talk to the Pasifika boys, I know exactly what I’m talking about – the transition to a new culture, learning a new language, learning rugby, working with people.

“My family is also looking forward with excitement to the next chapter in my life journey.”

A popular figure around Taranaki rugby clubs, Kirifi plied his trade running many Rugby Smart and Small Blacks safety courses for coaches and countless Rippa tournaments for primary school-aged players.

His colleagues here and at New Zealand Rugby labelled him the godfather of rugby development given his knowledge and way with children.

“I probably look at it as someone who’s earned the trust and love of the people of Taranaki, I like to think I did that,” he said.

During his time at the union, there are a number of highlights for Kirifi, who is the father of Hurricanes flanker Du’Plessis.

One included making then-All Blacks captain Richie McCaw run around before a test match, when Kirifi was suddenly called in to take a session for children at Oakura Primary School.

“The whole ground was covered in parents, everyone was there. I said ‘right, kids, I’ll demonstrate this for Richie, he needs to go up and down the field’ and he didn’t stop,” Kirifi laughed.

“He’s a wonderful guy, we got to know each other.”

Robert Charles/Stuff Jack Kirifi and assistant coach Rhys Connell were in charge of the Taranaki women’s team in 2013.

Other highlights included coaching Taranaki’s first women’s team with Rhys Connell in 2013, receiving the Peter Crawford Cup for services to the union and Taranaki’s first domestic title in 2014.

He said Taranaki’s victory was more than a win for the team, but for the community, which ran onto the field to celebrate.

“There was a lot of connection between the community and us [the union] that night,” he recalled.

Kirifi has also led the growth in Pasifika rugby in Taranaki. He established an academy and now a team plays regularly during the representative season, with an annual match against the Taranaki Māori.

That influence led him to be part of New Zealand Rugby’s Pacific Island advisory group chaired by Eroni Clarke.

But the biggest memory for Kirifi is the people.

“I’ve met some wonderful people through rugby. It’s always about the people and if we show we care, then our rugby would be fun and enjoyable, and most will have long-lasting memories.”

