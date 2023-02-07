Over 35 years of service comes to an end for Hato Hone St John Taranaki leader

After 35 years of service with Hato Hone St John, a recognised leader of the volunteers in Taranaki has retired.

Pauline Webby joined Hato Hone in 1988 and never stopped helping the Taranaki communities in need and training kids in first aid, animal care, communications and road safety.

Everything started at a rugby game where her son got injured and she told St John paramedics who had been spraying ice on his arm to get out.

“Because the nozzle has got to be at least 12 inches away from the arm. He said: ‘If you don’t like it join us!’ So guess what, I joined,” she said

Webby was a farmer in Hāwera back then and she took a St John first aid course on her time off.

Her most memorable moment as a first aider came one day when she wasn’t on duty.

“We were coming home from my brother’s wedding and we came across an accident. Two cars collided and one was halfway up the edge.

“There was no one there at the time. There was fire in one car,” Webby said.

She brought a young man back to consciousness.

“The doctor at the hospital said whoever did the first aid on this young man did a very good job. So that made me very proud.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Pauline Webby has trained many apprentices and cadets in South Taranaki over the years.

The 75-year-old attended many rugby games over the years to provide assistance to injured players.

However her passion had always been teaching kids how to communicate and what to do in a situation of emergency.

“I did enjoy making injury-scenarios for kids.”