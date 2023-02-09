Mokau travelling nurse 'meeting people on their own terms'

Cynthia Seamark is the new district nurse in North Taranaki.

The new bell at the district health nurse’s clinic in Mokau is so loud nearly everyone in the small town can hear it.

It was put in to let new district nurse Cynthia Seamark know someone had entered the building. But after one morning she is only half joking when she says “it’s need to go”.

Seamark started work as the new district nurse at the end of last year. Her area goes from Mokau, out towards Ohura and the Mt Messenger and Awakino tunnels.

She did a lot of travelling to visit patients in their homes as well as holding the Mokau clinic three mornings a week, she said.

“In the summer we're busy, because there are lots of people in town. So there are usually injuries – fishing injuries and people falling down things and breaking bones and other bits and bobs.”

Presentations could include Covid, other illness and blood tests, as well as regular patients who came in for vitamin B12 injections, she said.

“This year we’re working on a pilot to offer video GP visits.”

Seamark had worked in health for more than 20 years as a registered nurse, clinical nurse specialist and a clinical nurse manager.

“The best thing about being a nurse for me is that I’m trusted with the most intimate moments in life and witnessing the fragility, strength and diversity of humankind.”

She was also a first responder with St John Ambulance, which worked in well with the role of district nurse, she said.

“Because if you get a medical call to someone who's unwell, often I know their background, so it's been quite valuable.”

While Seamark still travelled to New Plymouth for work two days a week, she was loving her new role.

“It's absolutely wonderful. It's great being part of the local community.

“And because I live up here not having to travel is great, but rural health and meeting people on their own terms and in their own houses is really great.”

“When we moved here I said it was the dream job I'd like to have one day and now I've achieved that.”