Weekend beach rescue at New Plymouth one of most serious of veteran lifeguard's 35 year career

Members of the East End Surf Lifesaving Club rescued two people who were caught in a rip on Sunday. (File Photo)

On the last day of the busy school holiday period two people were rescued from a rip on a Taranaki beach in one of the most serious events a veteran lifeguard had ever been part of.

Hywel Davies, a lifeguard with more than 35 years experience, said it was traumatic for all involved.

A terrified young woman was screaming for help when an East End Surf Lifesaving Club IRB crew pulled her and her friend from the water on Sunday.

The two people rescued were “very grateful. One in particular was very distressed and scared by the whole experience.”

The woman thought she was going to drown, Davies, who was driving the inflatable rescue boat (IRB), said.

“I’ve been doing this for over 35 years and this was one of the most serious,” he said.

The incident unfolded when a group of friends, aged in their mid 20s, got into the water with an inflatable dingy outside of the flagged area where lifeguards patrolled.

The group got caught in a rip and lost contact with the dinghy, with two of the group “very quickly” in trouble, Davies said.

They raised their arms and the lifeguards watching the beach made radio contact with the IRB, while one of the two lifeguards on flag duty entered the water on a rescue board.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Swim between the flags has been the message this summer. (File photo)

“Everything worked well to allow the club to respond very quickly,” he said.

“East End had a good patrol team on Sunday, a mixture of experienced and newer guards with some members of the last year of the junior surf programme attending as part of their Rookie Lifeguard programme.”

And there was the rescue board on the beach and the IRB was training with a radio and able to respond very quickly.

The group had gone into the water down the beach from the flags, he said.

“We would like to urge members of the public to plan to swim at a patrolled beach, assess the beach when they arrive, read the information board and swim between the flags.”

The plea to swim between the flags has been a constant refrain this summer after rescues at Taranaki beaches.

There were two incidents at Back Beach on one day December - two off-duty lifeguards swam out to save two children who had been swept out to sea and two surfers rescued a woman found in semi-conscious in the water.

And in January a lifeguard from Piha, in Taranaki on holiday, hauled three people out of bad Back Beach rip.

A couple of weeks ago a young girl was helped from the surf at East End after having suddenly been pulled out by a rip.

While no one has died on a Taranaki beach this summer 33 people across Aotearoa had drowned in the summer period to January 25. These included people swimming at the beach or river, people fishing, boating or diving.

There were 38 drownings at the same time last year.