New Plymouth District Council remains committed to making city sports hub happen

An artist's impression of what the Tuparikino Active Community Hub's infield pavilion could look like.

New Plymouth’s mayor says the council remains committed to the development of the Tuparikino Active Community Hub despite its involvement being “paused” as costs are evaluated.

The brakes were applied on any continued funding for the proposed $90 million project by New Plymouth District Council’s chief executive Miriam Tarris just before Christmas amid fears of a budget blowout.

Nothing has changed in the weeks since, with mayor Neil Holdom believing it could be months before the council makes a decision on its pledge of $40m, along with a further $11m in operational expenditure.

Holdom said there would be a meeting between the hub’s stakeholders and council to discuss the direction of the project, which includes a new indoor centre, an artificial turf complex, multiple sports field and courts.

“The commitment is to build a world-class well-being facility up at the racecourse,” he said.

However, Holdom said they collectively had to discuss the issues they face, especially around construction costs, before any future direction was determined.

Construction costs have ballooned over the last year as the prices of materials soared, leading to speculation the hub would become too expensive to continue with.

“It has always been proposed that it was a staged approach and council is always about its long-term visions, and this is an important one, but you can’t just bowl on ahead without really taking stock,” Holdom said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom remains committed to the construction of the Tuparikino Active Community Hub.

As well as construction costs ballooning, he said he was also conscious of the availability of fundraising money that could be available to stakeholders.

“The commitment is to make this thing happen, but we have to make sure we have all the information, and we are not setting ourselves up to overreach,” he said.

The first stage in constructing the hub has been earmarked to start during the 2024/2025 financial year.

“We will have a really clear view of what’s being proposed by the end of this year,” Holdom said.

The head of the proposed hub’s governance group, Lyal French-Wright, said they were still in “hold mode” until they met with the council.

“We haven’t actually stopped, but in effect at this time not a lot happens anyway,” he said.

“In our own minds we are going ahead with the planning the way it has been, and we hope we can find the funding to do all that.”