Clean-up of controversial Paritutu site to take years

The Dow site at Paritutu continues to be monitored as remediation plans are made.

The remediation work to clean-up Patitutu’s controversial chemical manufacturing site in New Plymouth is expected to take years and need an independent inspection before any decision is made about its future.

A report on the Dow site is due to go before the Taranaki Regional Council’s operations and regulatory committee on Tuesday.

The report outlines the site’s history and the future management of the 16 hectares of land.

Dow Chemical (NZ) Ltd officially took ownership of the land from global agrichemical giant Corteva on February 1 having met with stakeholders in New Plymouth in November to outline how it would remediate the site.

Dow, which operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries, employs approximately 35,700 people and had global product sales reached $55 billion in 2021, is awaiting feedback from those stakeholders which include the regional council, New Plymouth District Council and Taranaki iwi.

Ngāti Tairi and Ngāti Te Whiti have associations with the site with urupā, a papakāinga (settlement) and an historic battleground associated with the land.

The report said Dow has also contracted New Zealand-based contaminated land experts from Tonkin + Taylor to assist with the remediation of the site.

“The project is long-term and expected to take a number of years to complete,” the report said.

“Early work involving planning and site investigations is likely to take between two and four years to complete.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Dow took ownership of the Paritutu site on February 1.

“Site remediation will be guided by the findings of the earlier investigations, and will likely take a further two to four years to complete.”

From the 1960s through to 1987, Ivon Watkins (later Ivon Watkins-Dow) made the herbicide 2,4, 5-T - which contained the toxic dioxin TCDD at Paritutu.

The herbicide was a key component of Agent Orange - the defoliant used by the United States military in the Vietnam War - and has been linked to cancers and birth defects.

In the mid-1980s, elevated levels of TCDD were found in the soil on the site's boundaries with reserve land and a residential street.

“Council officers will be seeking independent technical review of any work undertaken by Dow,” the report said.

“Where possible, we will work alongside NPDC (New Plymouth District Council) and iwi/hapu to undertake this work however, we also acknowledge the right of the parties to seek their own independent advice throughout the project.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The 16ha area of land that will undergo remediation work.

The costs of an independent report for the regional council would be sought from Dow.

The report also highlighted the demolition work and monitoring that had been completed last year of all above ground structures except the hazardous substance storage area and the storm water retention systems.

During the decommissioning, cleaning and demolition of the site all the storm water from the process areas was collected in retention ponds and tested for contaminants before it was released into the Herekawe Stream.

Before the buildings were demolished all the underground pipework was sealed and the on-site sumps were filled with concrete.

The regional council was continuing to monitor the site with inspections, odour surveys, bio monitoring of the Herekawe Stream, as well as undertaking an annual marine survey of the northern end of Back Beach.