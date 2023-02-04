Council to decide on Blagdon traffic changes

Proposals to realign the Blagdon Rd intersection and add a new traffic island are aimed at reducing the high number of crashes around the Blagdon shopping area.

Planned safety changes to one of New Plymouth’s most dangerous intersections could be given the green light on Tuesday.

The changes, around Blagdon, include removing car parks near the shopping area to accommodate a biking lane, introduce time restricted car parking as well as installing a crossing point and realigning the crash prone South Road intersection.

Almost 15,000 vehicles pass through the area each day.

Together with national transport authority Waka Kotahi, the New Plymouth District Council believe the changes to Devon St West between Stuart Place and Bel Air Ave, a stretch of highway that has seen 18 crashes in the last five years, will radically improve safety, especially for cyclists.

The proposal has been divisive, with almost an equal number of residents and business owners supporting it as those against it.

The council’s strategy and operations committee will meet for the first time this term to either approve the recommendations, make amendments or scrap the idea altogether.

Seven individuals or groups have requested time in front of the committee to lodge their submissions on the plan, including business and homeowners in the area.

The main concerns around the proposal have been a potential loss of business with the removal of car parks opposite the shops, while a number of residents on Blagdon Rd have objected to not being able to turn right to head into the city.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Almost 15,000 vehicles pass the Blagdon shops each day.

A number of residents also put forward the idea of creating a roundabout to improve the traffic safety.

However, the council officers did not agree.

“We have explored the option of a roundabout, but with the understanding of the number of vehicles that use the side roads and the predominant traffic flow east to west, along with the considerable land purchase and even greater impact on parking that a suitable roundabout would be required to allow for the movement of the heavy vehicles along with vulnerable road users it was discarded as an option,” the report said.

A lengthy submission from North Taranaki Cycling Advocates, on behalf of its 150 members, described the plan as a “good start” for the city, while also advocating a pedestrian crossing as well as reducing the speed around the shopping area to 30kmh.

The group also highlighted areas near the shopping area where cycle lanes discontinue, a problem they say discourages students and members because of their safety fears.