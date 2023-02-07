Low-flow hydropower among the projects in Taranaki receiving a new round of funding

The Wai Energy project will study the environmental impact a small hydro turbine could have on rivers in Taranaki.

A small turbine installed on the side of a river that could produce enough electricity to power a 300sqm house was just one of the six community-based science projects that received funding from Venture Taranaki.

The regional development agency has announced the winning projects of the Curious Minds Taranaki programme, which has been funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Wai Energy – Low Flow Hydro will use the awarded money to study the potential environmental impact of installing a turbine generating 15kW with hydropower on the Oeo stream in South Taranaki.

Taranaki Catchment Communities project lead Paul Turner said the project will check the suitability of installing a low-flow hydropower unit in the region.

“We will be looking at whether the rivers are suitable because it depends on the flow rate and then you have to have a certain height drop in the river to generate enough impact on the water turbines,” he said.

With the support of Taranaki Regional Council, Ngāti Hāua, Riverwise Consulting, and Armatec Environmental, a 3D model of the low-flow turbine will be built.

The project is led by Taranaki Catchment Communities will also survey fish populations to investigate the impact of the technology on fish passage.

”Because the way the turbine moves, it’s a wide space and it’s quite slow moving, so there is plenty of times for fish to move through the turbine blades, without being injured,” Turner said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Venture Taranaki CEO Kelvin Wright said he was excited about the wide range of topics the winning projects covered.

In a press release, Venture Taranaki said the slow-flow hydropower turbine was just one of the many different projects tackling “a diverse range of scientific questions through collaborative, community-led research”.

Since 2015, Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki has secured distributed funding for more than $1.2m to 72 projects.

CEO Kelvin Wright said the programme has empowered Taranaki communities to “investigate scientific issues that directly impact their lives”.

The five other winning projects were Inaha me Kapuni haerenga o te maramatanga, Haurapa Kiwi 2.0 –Tuning Up the Frequency, Wild about AI, Is the world changing below the waves? and Para Kuihi.