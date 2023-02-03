The Forgotten Highway is blocked to traffic because of a slip.

Taranaki’s Forgotten Highway is not expected to be re-opened until Saturday after a large slip in a remote section blocked traffic from both directions.

The slip, at the Taumarunui end of Tāngarākau Gorge, caused trees and debris to fall across the road.

Waka Kotahi said contracted crews have been on site on Friday morning working to clear the slip as quickly as possible.

The agency’s Taranaki spokesperson Rob Service said unfortunately due to the location, access to the site and size of the slip, it was not expected to reopen today.

READ MORE:

* Remote State Highway 43 blocked due to slip

* $100m Mangamuka Gorge repair still going ahead, despite storm damage elsewhere

* Bad weather hits parts of Manawatū, man claims lighting was the worst he has ever seen



“Crews will work through the rest of the day and into the weekend to ensure we have this road open again as soon as possible,” he said.

“I know this will be a frustrating delay for many travellers, especially after a slip closed the road briefly earlier in the week.”

He thanked road users for their patience and understanding.

The slip comes less than a fortnight after hundreds of people used the highway to get to the Whangamomona Republic Day.