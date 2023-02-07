Work to begin on Hawera's new ambulance station

Work is about to begin on Hāwera’s new multi-million dollar ambulance station.

A blessing, attended by South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon, Hato Hone St John staff and local iwi on Friday morning, heralding the formal start of the building phase.

Covid delays hampered progress on a new ambulance station which will cost about $2.8million. It was originally expected to be built by the end of 2021.

Work is due to start on February 20 on the new fit-for-purpose station, which will include a three-bay ambulance parking garage, a space designed to be used as a training and meeting room, and a kitchen and study area for staff and volunteers.

READ MORE:

* Over 35 years of service comes to an end for Hato Hone St John Taranaki leader

* Free mental health support for Sounds residents traumatised by flooding

* Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash



Construction of the Waihi Rd station is due to finish towards the end of the year.

Nixon was delighted that work would begin on the project which he described as vital for the district.

“We have a lot of industry here and having access to ambulances 24/7 is vital,” he said.

Hato Hone St John’s area operation manager Megan Stewart said the station would not only enhance the ambulance response in Hāwera, but it would also allow it to continue to support the wellbeing of residents.

“The completion of this new station will also give Hāwera a great local base during any significant events as well as enable us to meet the needs of the community in an emergency response,” she said.

While the majority of money for the project was coming from Hato Hone St John, the Hāwera community had done a signifiant amount of fundraising.