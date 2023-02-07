Katchafire return to Ōakura, 'feels like coming home'

Waikato dub-reggae band Katchafire will return to Butlers Reef in Ōakura on February 25 after missing out on a date over the festive period.

Katchafire lead singer Logan Bell (Te Atiawa) said Taranaki had always been a familiar region for the band as they came back for the “epic vibration”.

"It's not just a place we visit on the map, it's where my ancestors lie," said Bell.

The band used to come to the loyal coastal town every New Year’s Eve for a concert as it felt like “coming home”.

“We always do a summer run in New Zealand and the rest of the year we are offshore. We really enjoy getting to tour around Aotearoa.

“It’s a special time for us, we take our families on the road. We just don’t take our home for granted, some of the best experiences and vibrations are here at home.”

A concert during the festive period at Butlers Reef in Ōakura was a tradition for Katchafire and this time around they would play some songs from the album Best So Far, the latest single release Always With You and some Bob Marley covers.

“Just to pay homage to our roots,” Bell said.

In March, the band would get back to the studio writing and recording new music, and then would tour the world in May and June.

The creative process for Katchafire was egalitarian – when someone from the band was creative they were “the boss of the idea”, Bell said.

“We have a rule in the band. As soon as someone has a song, they are the boss and the rest has to listen.

“There is no ego. If anybody comes up with a better idea, we usually use that. But if there are multiple ideas on the table, then it’s up to the person who owns the idea or the song to make that choice.

“It’s our dynamic and that is what works for us.”

Bell said he was excited about the reggae scene in Aotearoa with lots of young bands emerging such as Masaya and Common Unity.